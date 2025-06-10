Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Police recover a stolen custom-built Telecaster guitar that belongs to Heart's Nancy Wilson

Police say they've retrieved one of the two irreplaceable instruments owned by the rock band Heart that were stolen in Atlantic City, New Jersey, two weeks ago
FILE - Nancy Wilson, of Heart, performs during the "Love Alive Tour" at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, file)

Credit: Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP

Credit: Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP

FILE - Nancy Wilson, of Heart, performs during the "Love Alive Tour" at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, file)
21 minutes ago

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Police in Atlantic City said Tuesday that they retrieved one of the two irreplaceable instruments owned by members of the rock band Heart that were stolen from a venue in the New Jersey city two weeks ago as the group prepared to launch a nationwide tour.

Police said they retrieved the Telecaster guitar from a woman who bought it from the theft suspect. A vintage 1966 Gibson EM-50 mandolin remains unaccounted for.

The purple sparkle baritone Telecaster guitar with a hand-painted headstock was custom-made for band member Nancy Wilson.

Detectives say surveillance video showed the suspect giving the Telecaster to a woman, who put the guitar in her vehicle parked a couple blocks from the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, where it had been stolen.

Police then used automated license plate readers to identify the vehicle, track its location and contact the owner, who voluntarily surrendered the guitar, police said. The person she allegedly bought it from has been charged with burglary and theft.

Still missing is the mandolin that band member Paul Moak has played for over 25 years.

The band's gear was set up at the Hard Rock Hotel on May 30 because it was set to kick off the An Evening With Heart tour there the next day.

Wilson and her sister, Ann, lead Heart and have made music together since the 1970s, with hits including “Magic Man,” “Crazy on You” and “Alone.” The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers were honored with a lifetime achievement award from the Recording Academy in 2023.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Nancy Wilson, of Heart, performs during the "Love Alive Tour" at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, file)

Credit: Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP

Arrest made in theft of instruments stolen from the rock band Heart at New Jersey venue

Rock band Heart offering reward for instruments stolen from New Jersey venue

Judge orders managers for late Johnny Winter to pay $226,000 in damages in lawsuit alleging theft

The Latest

FILE - In this photo taken with a slow shutter speed, Wichita State's Ron Baker runs during practice for the NCAA college basketball tournament, March 20, 2014, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, file)

Credit: AP

NCAA says online abuse related to sports betting declined during this year's March Madness

13m ago

California governor asks court to block Trump administration from using troops in immigration raids

18m ago

One Tech Tip: How to protect your 23andMe genetic data

22m ago

Featured

In May 2023, callers to the Atlanta 911 call center waited an average of 19 seconds before speaking with an operator. Last month, the average wait time dropped to just over six seconds. (Arvin Temkar/AJC 2023 photo)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta’s 911 system was failing. A year later, it’s picking up the pace.

The Atlanta E911 call center has improved, answering 90% of calls within the 20-second standard.

Lois Reitzes’ 46-year run at WABE ends on a high note

Lois Reitzes found a second act with 'City Lights' as an arts and culture interviewer after 36 years as WABE's classical music host but at age 71, felt it was time to bow out.

GHSA set to make 3-school athletes ineligible, tightens transfer rules

Georgia high school athletes who change schools twice after the ninth grade will be ineligible for a year under new GHSA bylaws expected to get final approval next month.