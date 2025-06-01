Police officer fatally shoots person at Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — A police officer handling security at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex shot and killed a person Sunday morning who was breaking into the officer's patrol car and charged at him with a metal pipe, authorities said..
The Fulton County officer confronted the individual at around 7:40 a.m. at Heritage Station Apartments, officials said. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.
The Bureau is also investigating the death of Carrie Hall, 50, who was shot last week during an encounter with Bartow County deputies and a Cartersville police officer and later died at a hospital. Authorities say Hall did not comply with orders to drop a gun.
Keep Reading
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Officers shoot, kill armed woman amid Bartow County traffic stop, GBI says
The GBI is investigating the shooting and will give the case to the Bartow County District Attorney's Office for review.
Accomplice in Atlanta attempted robbery charged with murder, police say
A man involved in an attempted armed robbery in Atlanta that ended with his accomplice being fatally shot is facing a murder charge, police said.
Fulton officer fatally shoots person who charged at him with flat metal, GBI says
The GBI is investigating after authorities say a Fulton County police officer shot and killed someone who charged at the officer with a pipe at the Heritage Station Apartments
Featured
Credit: TNS
Congress wants Medicaid recipients to work. Georgia provides a model.
Congressional Republicans look to require able-bodied Medicaid recipients to work to get coverage, as Georgia does. But the state program has its critics.
Summer will bring major events to Atlanta: Here’s what’s in store
Summer is always a season with lots to do, and 2025 is no exception. Atlanta has a packed calendar ahead; here are some things to check out for yourself.
Fulton officer fatally shoots person who charged at him with flat metal, GBI says
The GBI is investigating after authorities say a Fulton County police officer shot and killed someone who charged at the officer with a pipe at the Heritage Station Apartments