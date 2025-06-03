Poland sets government confidence vote for June 11 as Tusk notes a ‘new political reality’

Tusk’s government runs most of the day-to-day matters in Poland. It also exists separately from the presidency, but the president holds power to veto laws and influence foreign policy, and Nawrocki’s win will make it extremely difficult for Tusk to press his pro-European agenda.

There are already questions about whether Tusk's fragile coalition can survive until the next scheduled parliamentary election at the end of 2027. Some of his political opponents are calling for him to step down.

The decision to call a confidence vote is apparently an attempt by Tusk to try to reassert authority in a shifting political situation where some of his coalition partners might be less likely to want to stick with him.

Observers believe that he's extremely likely to survive the vote next week and to be in a position to continue governing Poland as its most powerful official. The parties in his coalition still hold a majority in parliament.

Tusk oversees a coalition of several parties spanning an ideological divide, from left-wing progressives to centrists to agrarian conservatives. The divided coalition has failed to agree on some issues, and the government has failed to fulfill some of Tusk's key promises, including a liberalization of the restrictive abortion law.

Nawrocki, who was supported by U.S. President Donald Trump, won 50.89% of votes in a tight race against Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski, who received 49.11%.

The election revealed deep divisions in the country, which is located along the eastern flank of NATO and the European Union.

Nawrocki, who is set to take office on Aug. 6, is expected to shape the country’s domestic and foreign policy in ways that could strain ties with Brussels, while aligning the Central European nation of nearly 38 million people more closely with the Trump administration.

Trump welcomed his election, saying on his social media platform Truth Social: “Congratulations Poland, you picked a WINNER!”

Nawrocki replied to Trump on X, saying: “Thank you, Mr President. Strong alliance with the USA, as well as partnership based on close cooperation are my top priorities.”

Nawrocki will replace Duda, whose second five-year term ends on Aug. 6. The Polish Constitution limits presidents to two terms.

Duda has invited Nawrocki to a meeting on Tuesday evening, and said that he believes it will be only the first of meetings in which he will share his experiences, primarily in the field of security policy and international policy.

