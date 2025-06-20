Nation & World News
Pirates' Santana suspended 4 games by MLB for a confrontation with a fan, but is appealing decision

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Dennis Santana was suspended four games and fined an undisclosed amount by Major League Baseball a day after he was involved in an altercation with a fan
18 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Dennis Santana was suspended four games and fined an undisclosed amount by Major League Baseball on Friday, a day after he was involved in an altercation with a fan.

Santana is appealing the decision by the league and can continue to play while the situation is being reviewed.

During the second game of the Pirates' doubleheader with the Detroit Tigers on Thursday, Santana was in the bullpen when he was seen at one point leaping and swiping at the person.

“You guys know me — I’m a calm demeanor type of person,” Santana said after the game through an interpreter. “I’ve never had any issues for any of the teams I’ve played for. This guy crossed the line a few times.”

Santana declined to disclose what the fan said.

“He crossed the line, and I’d like to leave it at that," he said. “I’ve never had anything like this happen in my eight years in baseball.”

Santana can be seen in videos posted on social media pointing out the fan to a police officer before jumping and swinging at the person who's in the front row above Pittsburgh's bullpen at Comerica Park.

After jumping at the fan, Santana was escorted away by Pirates bullpen personnel and held back by a teammate. He entered the game in the ninth inning and pitched to one batter before the game was delayed by rain. The Pirates won 8-4.

Pittsburgh hosted Texas on Friday night.

