Piastri wins Spanish Grand Prix ahead of McLaren teammate Norris to extend F1 lead

MONTMELO, Spain (AP) — Oscar Piastri won the Spanish Grand Prix ahead of McLaren teammate Lando Norris as McLaren continued its early dominance of the Formula 1 championship on Sunday.

Piastri flew away from his pole position and executed a flawless race to extend his lead in the driver standings.

Norris crossed behind him after he recovered from a bad start. Charles Leclerc of Ferrari was third.