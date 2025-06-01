Nation & World News
Piastri and Norris to start Spanish GP from front row with Verstappen right behind

Oscar Piastri will start the Spanish Grand Prix from pole position ahead of McLaren teammate Lando Norris on Sunday with the papaya-colored cars poised to continue their early dominance of the Formula 1 season
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia, centre, celebrates his pole position with McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain, left, and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands after the qualifying session ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix Formula One race at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, May 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

By JOSEPH WILSON – Associated Press
51 minutes ago

MONTMELO, Spain (AP) — Oscar Piastri will start the Spanish Grand Prix from pole position ahead of McLaren teammate Lando Norris on Sunday with the papaya-colored cars poised to continue their early dominance of the Formula 1 season.

Defending F1 champion Max Verstappen will start from third and will be hard pressed to extend his winning streak at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya to a fourth win in a row.

Piastri leads Norris by three points at the top of the points standings after they won six of the eight races so far this year. Verstappen, who has won the other two races this year, is 25 points off Piastri’s lead in his Red Bull.

Mercedes’ George Russell and Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton will start fourth and fifth.

Piastri won from pole position in China and Bahrain, while he also pipped a pole-sitting Verstappen to win in Saudi Arabia and Miami. His only blemish was losing to Verstappen after taking pole in Imola two rounds ago.

Norris arrives after winning the Monaco GP last weekend.

Fernando Alonso will be the only Aston Martin entry after Lance Stroll withdrew due to pain in his hand and wrist.

Verstappen's teammate Yuki Tsunoda will start from last place after a disastrous qualifying session for Red Bull's second driver.

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia steers his car to parc ferme after the qualifying session ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix Formula One race at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, May 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

