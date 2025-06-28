Phillies slugger Bryce Harper faces live pitching as he nears return from wrist injury

ATLANTA (AP) — Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper faced live pitching at Truist Park as he continues to work his way back after an injury to his right wrist.

Harper went on the 10-day injured list on June 6. He traveled with the team to Atlanta and went through a workout in the morning ahead of the Phillies' game against the Braves later Saturday night.

“He was great,” Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson said. “Looked like he got his bat speed and his timing looked fine.”