Nation & World News
Nation & World News

PGA Tour to hire NFL executive Brian Rolapp as CEO of business enterprise, AP source says

A source confirms to The Associated Press the PGA Tour is hiring a top NFL executive as the CEO of its commercial PGA Tour Enterprises
FILE - Brian Rolapp, NFL executive vice president and chief media and business officer, speaks during a news conference at the NFL football annual meetings, March 31, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Brian Rolapp, NFL executive vice president and chief media and business officer, speaks during a news conference at the NFL football annual meetings, March 31, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
By DOUG FERGUSON – Associated Press
1 hour ago

The PGA Tour is hiring longtime NFL executive Brian Rolapp as the first CEO of its new commercial division, created two years ago when tour reached a tentative agreement with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf, The Associated Press confirmed Thursday.

Jay Monahan, who announced the framework agreement in June 2023, will stay on as commissioner of the PGA Tour. Monahan announced in December the search for a CEO of PGA Tour Enterprises, now backed by a $1.5 billion investment from Strategic Sports Group.

The tour declined comment on the hiring, first reported by Sports Business Journal.

A person with direct knowledge of the tour's plans confirmed the hiring, speaking on condition of anonymity because nothing has been announced. Such developments typically are not publicized during major championships.

Rolapp has been with the NFL since 2003 and has been executive vice president and chief media and business officer since 2017, working closely with Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Sports Business Journal obtained a memo Goodell sent to staff Thursday announcing Rolapp would be leaving to pursue other opportunities.

Monahan announced an agreement with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, which was never finalized. From that framework agreement came a for-profit arm, PGA Tour Enterprises, which Rolapp would oversee.

The tour brought on SSG in January 2024, and soon announced a first-of-its-kind equity plan for players.

Monahan said in December of the CEO search, “We're bringing new perspectives on to our team to help us realize the incredible opportunities ahead for our sport.”

Meanwhile, negotiations with PIF to bring the world's best players together stalled in the spring, even with the involvement of President Donald Trump, as LIV Golf wants to keep its team concept in place. LIV Golf since has hired Scott O'Neil as its new CEO.

Rolapp brings strong media connections to the PGA Tour which is starting to plan for new broadcast deals that run through 2030. The PGA Tour has seen a strong uptick this year through extensive feedback with its fans, including a recent decision to revamp the Tour Championship to crown its FedEx Cup champion.

Arthur Blank, the Atlanta Falcons owner who is part of SSG, was part of the search committee that included Tiger Woods and Adam Scott, Monahan, PGA Tour board chairman Joe Gorder and Sam Kennedy from SSG.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

More Stories

Keep Reading

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips is among the conference leaders who is confident in collegiate sports new model. (Chris Carlson/AP)

Credit: AP Photo/Chris Carlson

SEC commissioner on new collegiate sports model: ‘Growing pains can be expected’

Conference commissioners shared their vision, and confidence, in the new model governing college sports.

Milton’s Jake Peacock seeking historic three-peat at 104th Georgia Amateur

The metro Atlanta native and 143 other golfers in the field will find some new wrinkles in this year’s Georgia Am, being hosted at the Atlanta Country Club for the first time.

Scottie Scheffler is primed for another tough major at the US Open

The Latest

FILE - U,S. Forest Service firefighters from Stonyford, Calif., from left, Vivian Perez, Emma Nieforth, Jonny Connelly and Nick Bonnie watch as a BAe-146 air tanker is used to go indirect on the Ridge Fire, as a secondary contingency line, July 20, 2024, east of Clearlake, Calif. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Trump moves to merge wildland firefighting into single force, despite ex-officials warning of chaos

6m ago

North Korea says it has repaired its damaged second destroyer, a claim met with outside skepticism

23m ago

Fans don't appear to be snatching up tickets to the Club World Cup

24m ago

Featured

A rendering shows the proposed skybridge included in state plans to give Capitol Hill a $400 million makeover. (Courtesy of Georgia Building Authority)

Credit: Courtesy of Georgia Building Authority

A skybridge at the state Capitol? Atlanta lawmakers say not in our air.

The Georgia Building Authority says it would make it easier to move between meetings. Atlanta preservationists say it would take away from the historic facade of the building.

This tiny Georgia town worries cut in federal incentives will burst its bubble

Commerce, Georgia, thrived during the EV boom, but proposed federal cuts to tax credits could ripple through the city transformed by clean energy investment.

Cousins, rookies and injuries: 5 takeaways as Falcons wrap minicamp

‘I’m excited about where we are in the offseason,’ Atlanta coach Raheem Morris says as mandatory minicamp starts.