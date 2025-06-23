Nation & World News
Paris Saint-Germain beats the Seattle Sounders 2-0 to reach Club World Cup round of 16

Paris Saint-Germain didn’t allow a single shot on goal as the European powerhouse beat the Seattle Sounders 2-0 and advanced to the Club World Cup round of 16
By BELLA MUNSON – Associated Press
6 minutes ago

SEATTLE (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain didn't allow a single shot on goal as the European powerhouse beat the Seattle Sounders 2-0 on Monday and advanced to the Club World Cup round of 16.

Paris Saint-Germain opened the scoring in the 35th minute when a shot from Vitinha that would’ve finished well wide of the net hit teammate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and deflected into it. The UEFA Champions League winners scored again in the 66th minute as the Sounders’ transition defense broke down. Seattle failed to locate Achraf Hakimi, who was wide open by the back post. Bradley Barcola’s pass found him with plenty of time to control and strike.

Paris Saint-Germain won Group B on a goal-differential tie after Atlético Madrid defeated Botafogo 1-0.

The 68,740-capacity Lumen Field was lively with 50,628 fans.

Key moment

Jordan Morris returned to the pitch for the Sounders for the first time since April to a massive home-crowd ovation. It was a meaningful moment for fans as Morris, who grew up in the area, played a key role in helping his longtime franchise qualify for the Club World Cup.

Takeaways

Paris will play the runner-up of Group A on Sunday in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Seattle has been eliminated from the cup.

