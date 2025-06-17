Breaking: Family announces birth of brain-dead Georgia woman’s son by C-section
Paris prosecutor opens investigation into Hamraoui's harassment claims against PSG

The Paris prosecutor’s office says an investigation has been opened based on former Paris Saint-Germain player Kheira Hamraoui’s allegation of moral harassment against the soccer club
3 hours ago

PARIS (AP) — The Paris public prosecutor's office said on Tuesday that an investigation has been opened based on former Paris Saint-Germain player Kheira Hamraoui's allegation of moral harassment against the soccer club.

Hamraoui lodged the complaint in May, when French media reported that the midfielder claimed she had been subjected to a campaign of insults, threats, denigration and cyber-harassment by several teammates. She now plays in Saudi Arabia for Al-Shabab.

She was attacked in November 2021 following an evening out with her former PSG teammate Aminata Diallo and other teammates. Hamraoui was hit several times with a metal bar and needed stitches for cuts on her hands and legs. There's a judicial case ongoing regarding the attack.

Hamraoui, who has made 41 appearances for France, also accuses PSG of having sidelined her during her convalescence to encourage her to leave the club.

A PSG spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other former PSG players also are at odds with the club.

Kylian Mbappé 's legal team says PSG owes the star 55 million euros ($61 million) in unpaid wages. It also accused PSG of harassment because of the way he was treated amid a transfer standoff. Adrien Rabiot also claims he was treated badly in the final months of his contract.

