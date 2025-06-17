Paris prosecutor opens investigation into Hamraoui's harassment claims against PSG

PARIS (AP) — The Paris public prosecutor's office said on Tuesday that an investigation has been opened based on former Paris Saint-Germain player Kheira Hamraoui's allegation of moral harassment against the soccer club.

Hamraoui lodged the complaint in May, when French media reported that the midfielder claimed she had been subjected to a campaign of insults, threats, denigration and cyber-harassment by several teammates. She now plays in Saudi Arabia for Al-Shabab.

She was attacked in November 2021 following an evening out with her former PSG teammate Aminata Diallo and other teammates. Hamraoui was hit several times with a metal bar and needed stitches for cuts on her hands and legs. There's a judicial case ongoing regarding the attack.