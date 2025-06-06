Panthers look to even the Stanley Cup Final against the Oilers in Game 2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Trailing the Stanley Cup Final after losing the opener in overtime, the defending champion Florida Panthers look to even things up in Game 2 at the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night.

Winning on the road has not been a problem for them so far, going 8-3 away from home, the third loss coming Wednesday on Leon Draisatl's power-play goal following a puck-over-the-glass penalty on Tomas Nosek. The task of going into a packed, loud arena is just another challenge the Panthers are embracing.

“It’s that ‘us against the world’ mindset, but you really feel it especially being down in a series,” winger Matthew Tkachuk said. “Us against the 20-plus guys you’re playing against, the 20,000 that are in the rink, the 20,000 that are outside the rink. It’s just us against everybody. That’s what makes playing on the road so fun and rewarding when you can get a win.”