Oilers rally in 2nd period, go to 3rd tied 3-3 with Panthers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Darnell Nurse and Vasily Podkolzin all beat Sergei Bobrovsky to make it 3-3. Edmonton’s Evan Bouchard left the bench after taking a hit from behind from Carter Verhaeghe late in the period that went unpenalized.

Florida has never blown a 3-0 lead in franchise postseason history.

The Panthers looked relaxed in their practices and skates ahead of Game 4, upbeat on the ice and downplaying the gravity of the situation when asked about it.

“I feel like every game’s so big during this time," Lundell said. “The stakes gets higher. Everybody wants to win. But we both know for both teams it’s a big game, and we want to be good.”

The Panthers are nearing full strength at a time of year usually known for players gutting through injuries, with Paul Maurice saying Sam Reinhart is back healthy and Tkachuk looks like he is rounding into form. The Oilers are missing Zach Hyman because of his playoff-ending wrist injury, and Nugent-Hopkins is dealing with an undisclosed ailment.

That discrepancy could make a difference in their Cup final rematch. One thing that is the same is Florida locking in and normalizing pressure situations like this.

“Our approach, it’s pretty similar the entire playoffs," said Bennett, who leads all scorers this postseason with 14 goals. "Whether it’s Game 1 or Game 7, we play the same style. We play just as hard. We’re not sitting back, so we really are not going to be changing anything in this next game or any other games to come.”

