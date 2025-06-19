Palmeiras benefits from own goal, López scores for 2-0 defeat of Al-Ahly in Club World Cup

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Palmeiras benefited from an own goal by Al-Ahly's Wessam Abou Ali and secured a 2-0 win on a shot by José López before thunderstorms stalled play in the Club World Cup match at Met Life Stadium on Thursday.

Both the Brazilian Palmeiras and Egyptian Al-Ahly clubs had opportunities after the restart from a 30-minute weather delay, but Al-Ahly could not overcome its defensive struggles.

Abou Ali headed the ball into his own net just minutes into the second half. The goal started an offensive surge for Palmeiras, which broke away in the 59th minute for López's goal. He kicked a left-footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner, with an assist from Maurício.