Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Pakistan's anti-polio drive suffers a blow after a northern enclave reports first case in 7 years

Pakistan efforts to eliminate polio have suffered another blow after a northern enclave reported its first case in seven years
A health worker administers a polio vaccine to a child at a neighbourhood, in Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, May 26, 2025. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A health worker administers a polio vaccine to a child at a neighbourhood, in Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, May 26, 2025. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
16 minutes ago

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan efforts to eliminate polio suffered another blow on Monday after a northern enclave reported its first case in seven years. Overall, it was the country's 11th case since January, despite the launch of several immunization drives.

The virus was detected in a child from the district of Diamer in the Gilgit-Baltistan region, according to the country's polio eradication program.

Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan remain the only two countries where the spread of the wild polio virus has not been stopped, according to the World Health Organization. There are ongoing outbreaks of polio linked to the oral vaccine in 10 other countries, mostly in Africa.

The new case was reported after Pakistan on Sunday wrapped up its third nationwide polio vaccination drive of the year, aiming to immunize 45 million children.

Mohammad Iqbal, a director at the polio program in the northwest, said local health officials were still trying to determine how the poliovirus that was found in the southern port city of Karachi had infected the child in Diamer.

During the summer season, thousands of tourists from Karachi and elsewhere visit tourist resorts in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan’s polio eradication program has been running anti-polio campaigns for years, though health workers and the police assigned to protect them are often targeted by militants who falsely claim the vaccination campaigns are a Western conspiracy to sterilize children.

Since the 1990s, attacks on polio vaccination teams have killed more than 200 workers and security personnel.

A health worker, left, administers a polio vaccine to a child at a neighborhood in Peshawar, Pakistan, Monday, May 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A health worker marks a house after administrating a polio vaccine to a child at a neighborhood in Peshawar, Pakistan, Monday, May 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

People swim in the Nile River as another fills a water container due to water outages in Khartoum, Sudan, Sunday, May 25, 2025. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

What to know about a cholera outbreak in Sudan that has killed over 170 people

Live updates: Palestinians in Gaza grow increasingly desperate for food

A new cholera outbreak in Sudan has killed over 170 people in a week, officials say

The Latest

Erin Patterson, the woman accused of serving her ex-husband's family poisonous mushrooms, is photographed in Melbourne, Australia, on April 15, 2025. (James Ross/AAP Image via AP)

Credit: AP

An Australian woman on trial for triple murder testifies over mushroom poisoning

13m ago

Conservative Karol Nawrocki wins Poland's presidential election

22m ago

Britain is getting a defense boost aimed at sending a message to Moscow, and to Trump

42m ago

Featured

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) listens as House Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green (R-TN) speaks to the media after the House narrowly passed a bill forwarding President Donald Trump's agenda, May 22, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Congress wants Medicaid recipients to work. Georgia provides a model.

Congressional Republicans look to require able-bodied Medicaid recipients to work to get coverage, as Georgia does. But the state program has its critics.

Summer will bring major events to Atlanta: Here’s what’s in store

Summer is always a season with lots to do, and 2025 is no exception. Atlanta has a packed calendar ahead; here are some things to check out for yourself.

Fulton officer fatally shoots person who charged at him with flat metal, GBI says

The GBI is investigating after authorities say a Fulton County police officer shot and killed someone who charged at the officer with a pipe at the Heritage Station Apartments