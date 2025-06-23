Nation & World News
Pakistan condemns Trump for bombing Iran a day after recommending him for a Nobel Peace Prize

Shiite Muslims take part in a rally to condemn Israeli strikes on Iran, in Karachi, Pakistan, Sunday, June 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

Shiite Muslims take part in a rally to condemn Israeli strikes on Iran, in Karachi, Pakistan, Sunday, June 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)
By RIAZAT BUTT – Associated Press
16 minutes ago

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan condemned U.S. President Donald Trump for bombing Iran, less than 24 hours after saying he deserved a Nobel Peace Prize for defusing a recent crisis with India.

Relations between the two South Asian countries plummeted after a massacre of tourists in Indian-controlled Kashmir in April. The nuclear-armed rivals stepped closer to war in the weeks that followed, attacking each other until intense diplomatic efforts, led by the U.S., resulted in a truce for which Trump took credit.

It was this “decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership” that Pakistan praised in an effusive message Saturday night on the X platform when it announced its formal recommendation for him to receive the Nobel Peace Prize.

Less than 24 hours later, however, it condemned the U.S. for attacking Iran, saying the strikes “constituted a serious violation of international law” and the statute of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a phone call Sunday with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, expressed his concern that the bombings had targeted facilities that were under the safeguards of the IAEA. Pakistan has close ties with Iran and supports its attacks on Israel, saying it has the right to self-defense.

There was no immediate comment on Monday from Islamabad about the Trump Nobel recommendation, which also followed a high-profile White House lunch meeting between the president and Pakistan’s powerful army chief, Asim Munir.

Thursday’s meeting, which lasted more than two hours, was also attended by the Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Steve Witkoff, the U.S. Special Representative for Middle Eastern Affairs.

According to a Pakistani military statement, a detailed exchange of views took place on the “prevailing tensions between Iran and Israel, with both leaders emphasizing the importance of the resolution of the conflict.”

While Pakistan was quick to thank Trump for his intervention in its crisis with India, New Delhi played it down and said there was no need for external mediation on the Kashmir issue.

The Himalayan region of Kashmir is divided between Pakistan and India but claimed by both in its entirety. India accuses Pakistan of backing militant groups in the region, which Pakistan denies.

Shiite Muslims stand over a representation of U.S flag during a rally to condemn Israeli strikes on Iran, in Karachi, Pakistan, Sunday, June 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

Members of a civil society group hold a demonstration to condemn Israeli strikes on Iran in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, June 22, 2025. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

