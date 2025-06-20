Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Padres reliever Robert Suarez suspended 3 games and fined for hitting Shohei Ohtani with a pitch

San Diego Padres reliever Robert Suarez was suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount Friday for intentionally hitting Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers with a pitch in the ninth inning Thursday night
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, center is hit by a pitch thrown by San Diego Padres relief pitcher Robert Suarez, left as catcher Martin Maldonado watches during the ninth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 19, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, center is hit by a pitch thrown by San Diego Padres relief pitcher Robert Suarez, left as catcher Martin Maldonado watches during the ninth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 19, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
20 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — San Diego Padres reliever Robert Suarez was suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount Friday for intentionally hitting Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers with a pitch in the ninth inning Thursday night.

Suarez appealed the suspension that was scheduled to begin Friday night when the Padres faced Kansas City at home.

Padres manager Mike Shildt and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts also received one-game suspensions and undisclosed fines.

Ohtani took a pitch to the back of his right (pitching) shoulder from Suarez in the Padres' 5-3 victory Thursday in Los Angeles. With Dodgers players starting to move over the dugout railing, Ohtani waved back his teammates.

___ AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, right, waves toward the dugout after being hit by a pitch thrown by San Diego Padres relief pitcher Robert Suarez, left, during the ninth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 19, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Dennis Santana throws against the Detroit Tigers in the ninth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, June 19, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: AP

Pirates' Santana suspended 4 games by MLB for a confrontation with a fan, but is appealing decision

29m ago

Pirates reliever Dennis Santana: Fan 'crossed a line' prior to confrontation

Browns rookie QB Shedeur Sanders ticketed for speeding twice in June

The Latest

Scottie Scheffler drops his club after hitting his second shot from the rough on the first hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Friday, June 20, 2025, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Credit: AP

Scheffler part of 3-way tie for lead at Travelers with Fleetwood and Thomas

8m ago

The Latest: Judge halts Trump’s effort to block Harvard from hosting international students

11m ago

Judge asks if troops in Los Angeles are violating the Posse Comitatus Act

20m ago

Featured

Instructor Daniel Jean-Baptiste reminds students to "measure twice, cut once" while using a hand saw at the Construction Ready accelerated summer program at Westside Works in Atlanta on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. The program provides training for careers in construction and the skilled trades. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com

Accelerated summer program prepares Georgia students for construction careers

Through a partnership with Construction Ready, Westside Works offers students a chance to learn construction skills in just four weeks. The course normally takes 6-8 months.

Aflac discloses cybersecurity breach, the latest to rattle insurance sector

Insurance giant Aflac Inc. disclosed Friday it suffered a cybersecurity breach as part of a hacking crime spree targeting the insurance industry.

Planned Slutty Vegan airport location is a no-go after chain’s restructuring

Multiple Slutty Vegan locations have recently closed over the past few years.