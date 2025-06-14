Ozuna and Harris hit 3-run homers to power Braves to 12-4 comeback win over struggling Rockies

Georgia News
Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) celebrates his three-run homer against the Colorado Rockies in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 13, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) celebrates his three-run homer against the Colorado Rockies in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 13, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
By CHARLES ODUM – Associated Press
Updated 54 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Marcel Ozuna hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning to give Atlanta the lead and the Braves stormed back from a three-run deficit to beat the Colorado Rockies 12-4 on Friday night.

Ozuna's homer to left field off Victor Vodnik (1-2) drove in Alex Verdugo and Matt Olson.

Ryan McMahon had three hits for Colorado, including a two-run homer in the first. A three-run homer by Michael Harris II in the sixth off Jake Bird tied it at 4.

Ronald Acuña Jr. doubled on the first pitch from Germán Márquez and scored on Olson's sacrifice fly. Acuña added singles in the third and fifth innings and stole second base in the fifth on his first attempt since returning on May 23 after missing almost a full season following surgery on his left knee.

A leaping catch by left fielder Jordan Beck in the seventh robbed Acuña of another hit.

Olson drove in three runs on three hits.

McMahon's homer off Bryce Elder carried 441 feet, easily clearing the wall in center field.

Enyel De Los Santos (2-2) pitched a scoreless seventh.

Key moment

Orlando Arcia, who signed with Colorado on May 28 after he was released by the Braves, was greeted with applause before his first at-bat in his return to Atlanta. He stepped away from the plate in the second inning, raised his helmet to the fans, and then singled past shortstop Nick Allen.

Key stat

The Rockies (13-56) are 6-29 on the road after beginning the night tied for the second-worst start away from home in team history. The 2005 Rockies started 5-29 on the road and the 2001 team also was 6-28.

Up next

Atlanta right-hander Spencer Strider (0-5, 5.40 ERA) will look for his first win when the Braves continue the three-game series against Colorado right-hander Chase Dollander (2-6, 6.85) on Saturday.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Colorado Rockies pitcher Germán Márquez (48) delivers against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 13, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Braves shortstop Nick Allen (2) attempts a tag on Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon (24) third inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 13, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Braves Ronald Acuña Jr. (13) slides to home plate against Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman (15) in the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 13, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. (13) speaks to the Colorado Rockies bench in the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 13, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

