Owner of Dominican Republic nightclub whose roof collapsed is arrested along with his sister

The owner of an iconic nightclub in the Domincan Republic whose roof collapsed in April and killed 235 people has been arrested along with his sister
22 minutes ago

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The owner of an iconic nightclub in the Dominican Republic whose roof collapsed in April and killed 235 people was arrested along with his sister on Thursday.

Antonio Espaillat y Maribel Espaillat have not been charged in the case, although authorities have 48 hours to present any charges before a judge.

An attorney for them could not be immediately reached for comment.

An investigation into why the roof collapsed is ongoing.

Crews worked for 53 hours nonstop after arriving on the scene in Santo Domingo shortly after midnight on April 8, rescuing 189 survivors.

The victims included beloved singer Rubby Pérez, who was performing when the roof caved in, and Nelsy Cruz, the governor of Montecristi province and sister of seven-time Major League Baseball All-Star Nelson Cruz.

