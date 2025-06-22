Orioles catcher Maverick Handley leaves game after collision with Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr.

NEW YORK (AP) — Baltimore Orioles backup catcher Maverick Handley left Sunday's game against the New York Yankees after being knocked over in a collision at the plate with Jazz Chisholm Jr.

With Baltimore ahead 2-0, Chisholm hit a two-out double off Dean Kremer and went home on DJ LeMahieu's single to left.

Colton Cowser's throw was up the third-base line. Handley moved to his left for the throw, arriving for the ball at the same time as Chisholm, who tried to veer to the inside to avoid contact.