Orioles catcher Maverick Handley leaves game after collision with Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Baltimore Orioles backup catcher Maverick Handley has left a game against the New York Yankees after being knocked over in a collision at the plate with Jazz Chisholm Jr. Chisholm hit a two-out double off Dean Kremer and went home on DJ LeMahieu’s single to left
Baltimore Orioles catcher Maverick Handley reacts after colliding with New York Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 22, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Baltimore Orioles catcher Maverick Handley reacts after colliding with New York Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 22, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)
1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Baltimore Orioles backup catcher Maverick Handley left Sunday's game against the New York Yankees after being knocked over in a collision at the plate with Jazz Chisholm Jr.

With Baltimore ahead 2-0, Chisholm hit a two-out double off Dean Kremer and went home on DJ LeMahieu's single to left.

Colton Cowser's throw was up the third-base line. Handley moved to his left for the throw, arriving for the ball at the same time as Chisholm, who tried to veer to the inside to avoid contact.

Chisholm, whose left cleat had come off as he speeded down the line, smacked into Handley, fell past the plate and had to come back to touch it.

Handley, a 27-year-old who debuted in April, got up slowly and was removed after a discussion with interim manager Tony Masolino and head athletic trainer Scott Barringer. Baltimore replaced Handley with former Yankees player Gary Sánchez.

Baltimore already is without All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman, who strained his left oblique and is on the injured list for the first time in his major league career.

New York Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. collides with Baltimore Orioles catcher Maverick Handley while running to home plate on a single hit by DJ LeMahieu during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 22, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

New York Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. walks off the field after colliding with Baltimore Orioles catcher Maverick Handley while scoring during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 22, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

