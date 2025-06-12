Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Oman foreign minister says there will be sixth round of negotiations between Iran and US on Sunday

Oman’s foreign minister says there will be a sixth round of negotiations between Iran and the United States over Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program this weekend
FILE - The flag of the International Atomic Energy Agency flys in front of its headquarters during an IAEA Board of Governors meeting in Vienna, Austria, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Heinz-Peter Bader, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - The flag of the International Atomic Energy Agency flys in front of its headquarters during an IAEA Board of Governors meeting in Vienna, Austria, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Heinz-Peter Bader, File)
By JON GAMBRELL – Associated Press
Updated 36 minutes ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran and the United States will hold a sixth round of negotiations over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear program this Sunday in Oman, the sultanate's foreign minister said Thursday, as regional tensions have spiked in recent days.

The announcement by Oman's Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi comes as the U.S. is drawing down the presence of staffers who are not deemed essential to operations in the Middle East and their loved ones due to the potential for regional unrest.

Meanwhile, there have been warnings that ships could be targeted in regional waters over the tensions.

Al-Busaidi made the announcement on the social platform X.

“I am pleased to confirm the 6th round of Iran US talks will be held in Muscat this Sunday the 15th,” he wrote.

Iran for days had been saying there would be talks, but Oman, which is serving as the mediator, had not confirmed them until now.

There was no immediate comment from the U.S.

Reaching a deal is one of the several diplomatic priorities being juggled by U.S. President Donald Trump and his trusted friend and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff. An accord could see the U.S. lift some of its crushing economic sanctions on Iran in exchange for it drastically limiting or ending its enrichment of uranium.

But a failure to get a deal could see tensions further spike in a Middle East on edge over the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

Iran's economy, long ailing, could enter a free fall that could worsen the simmering unrest at home. Israel or the U.S. might carry out long-threatened airstrikes targeting Iranian nuclear facilities. And Tehran may decide to fully end its cooperation with the United Nations' nuclear watchdog and rush toward a bomb.

Iran and the U.S. have held previous talks in Muscat and Rome.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth testifies during a Senate Committee on Appropriations subcommittee hearing to examine proposed budget estimates for fiscal year 2026 for the Department of Defense, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)

Credit: AP

Senate rejects effort to block arms sales over Trump's dealings with Qatar and UAE

US reduces the presence of staffers not deemed essential in the Middle East as tensions rise

Iran claims without evidence that it took Israeli nuclear files

The Latest

This image provided on June 12, 2025, by the Ministry of Defense shows Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong near southern islands in the Pacific on June 7, 2025. (The Ministry of Defense via AP)

Credit: AP

Why 2 Chinese aircraft carriers are operating in the Pacific together for the first time

11m ago

UN refugee agency says more than 122 million people forcibly displaced worldwide

14m ago

Protests over immigration raids pop up across the US with more planned

19m ago

Featured

Demonstrators retreat from DeKalb County police and tear gas during a protest against immigration raids and deportations on Buford Highway in metro Atlanta on Tuesday. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

‘We are not California or New York,’ Georgia AG warns amid protests

A big election with a tiny turnout: Few voters show up for Georgia PSC primary

Turnout in Georgia's statewide elections for the Public Service Commission is so low that several counties might close polling places for the runoffs.

30 years later, teenage girl found dead behind Atlanta home is identified

In 1995, children made a horrific discovery behind a southwest Atlanta home: A girl had been buried in a shallow grave. She has now been identified thanks to a Texas DNA lab.