Olympic 100 champion Noah Lyles calls off weekend race with Miami's Tyreek Hill for personal reasons

“Unfortunately, there were some things — complications, personal reasons, that it just didn’t come to pass, but we were full in,” Lyles said in the video. “We were going to have a big event.”

Hill posted on social media a series of pictures with Lyles' face on Homer Simpson's animated character as Simpson retreated into the hedges. Hill also wrote: " @LylesNoah after seeing me run the 100m last weekend." The 31-year-old Hill ran 10.15 seconds in a race last Friday in California. He held up a sign that read " Noah Could Never."

It was in response to the 27-year-old Lyles flashing a piece of paper that said “Tyreek Could Never" after winning a 60-meter indoor race in February.

Lyles captured Olympic 100-meter gold in Paris last summer in a time that calculated out to 9.784 seconds. It was five-thousandths of a second faster than Kishane Thompson of Jamaica.

As Lyles explained it, a race for bragging rights that was never formally announced was on track to possibly take place as soon as this weekend.

“It was going to be a lot of fun," Lyles said in the video.

