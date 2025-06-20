Georgia News
Georgia News

Olson and Strider help Braves sweep Mets and extend their losing streak to 6 games

Matt Olson hit a three-run double, Spencer Strider struck out eight in six innings and the Atlanta Braves beat the Mets 7-1 to complete a series sweep that extended New York’s season-worst losing streak to six games
Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson rounds third base before scoring a run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Thursday, June 19, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson rounds third base before scoring a run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Thursday, June 19, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
By CHARLES ODUM – Associated Press
1 hour ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson hit a three-run double, Spencer Strider struck out eight in six innings and the Atlanta Braves beat the Mets 7-1 on Thursday night to complete a series sweep that extended New York's season-worst losing streak to six games.

New York's latest sloppy defeat, paired with Philadelphia's 2-1 win over Miami, left the Mets and Phillies tied for first place in the NL East heading into their upcoming weekend series.

Mets pitchers issued nine walks, including a career-high six in 4 2/3 innings by starter Clay Holmes (7-4), who allowed three runs. Huascar Brazobán walked three while giving up four runs in relief.

Strider (2-5) yielded one run and five hits with one walk. Olson added another double and two walks, and scored three runs.

The Braves have won three straight and seven of nine. They trail the Mets and Phillies by 10 games one week after they were 15 games out of first place.

Key moment

With the bases loaded and Holmes facing a 3-2 count to Drake Baldwin in the fifth, the right-hander had an issue with the PitchCom device in his cap. After a new device was delivered from the dugout, Holmes threw ball four to force in a run that gave Atlanta a 2-1 lead. Brazobán followed with another bases-loaded walk, to Ozzie Albies.

Key stat

Juan Soto's single with two outs in the first for the Mets was his 1,000th career hit at age 26.

Up next

The Mets had not announced a scheduled starting pitcher for Friday night's opener of a three-game series at Philadelphia. Right-hander Justin Hagenman, who was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse, was expected to be the answer or serve as a bulk reliever behind an opener, but he was needed as the Mets' second reliever against Atlanta.

The Braves are expected to call up 20-year-old rookie Didier Fuentes for his major league debut to start at Miami and provide extra rest for the regular members of the rotation.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider delivers in the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Thursday, June 19, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson, right, slides home ahead of a tag from New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez, left, in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, June 19, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo steals third base in the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, June 19, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Mets pitcher Clay Holmes delivers in the second inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, June 19, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson hits a double that scored three runs in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Thursday, June 19, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

Braves sweep first-place Mets

28m ago

Ozuna and Harris hit 3-run homers to power Braves to 12-4 comeback win over struggling Rockies

Riley's sacrifice fly in 10th inning caps Braves' comeback for 5-4 win over Mets

The Latest

FILE - Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Frankie Montas throws during the first inning of Game 2 of a National League wild card baseball game against the New York Mets, Oct. 2, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, file)

Credit: AP

Thin Mets rotation could eventually receive help from Hagenman and Montas debut may come soon

2h ago

Additional criminal charges filed against immigration reporter in ICE detention

Mets aim to end 5-game losing streak, take on the Braves

Featured

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat speaks during a press interview at the district attorney’s office in Atlanta on Friday, July 12, 2024. Public safety officials presented findings from a report on repeat offenders. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Fulton sheriff takes county to court in spending feud

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat is suing the county over what he says is unconstitutional meddling in the way he spends funds for his office.

MARTA defibrillators moved from public cabinets, sealed in staff rooms

Thefts prompt MARTA to stash lifesaving defibrillators out of public reach.

AJC INVESTIGATION

Smuggling cases at Georgia prison fizzle: Drugs were never tested

At a Georgia prison notorious for drug smuggling, 23 cases in four years were dismissed because the suspected drugs never made it to the state crime lab