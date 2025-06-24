Oklahoma City Thunder fans to celebrate NBA title with a parade after years of heartbreak

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City's unwavering fans finally get to celebrate a championship after suffering through several close calls and heartbreaking moments the past two decades.

The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Indiana Pacers on Sunday to clinch the NBA title, and the city will hold a parade on Tuesday morning to honor its first major professional championship. Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, All-Star Jalen Williams and their teammates will pass through downtown for an event that is scheduled to last 90 minutes.

Oklahoma City first hosted an NBA team during the 2005-06 season, when the New Orleans Hornets temporarily relocated after Hurricane Katrina. Oklahoma City’s fans fell in love with the team and a young point guard named Chris Paul who would be named rookie of the year.