Officials: 3 people are dead after severe weather swept through a rural town in North Dakota.

ENDERLIN, N.D. (AP) — Powerful winds swept across the upper Midwest, causing damage to an airport in Minnesota and three deaths in North Dakota.

Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner said at a press conference Saturday that two men and a woman were killed at two separate locations in the town of Enderlin, North Dakota, late Friday. Enderlin is about 57 miles (92 kilometers) southwest of Fargo.

About 24,000 customers were without power in North Dakota.