Nation & World News
NTSB says company failed to shut down oil pipeline for nearly 13 hours after pressure dropped

The National Transportation Safety Board says roughly 1.1 million gallons of crude oil spilled from a pipeline into the Gulf of Mexico in November 2023 because operators failed to shut it down for nearly 13 hours after their gauges first hinted at a problem
By JOSH FUNK – Associated Press
20 minutes ago

Roughly 1.1 million gallons of crude oil spilled from a pipeline into the Gulf of Mexico in November 2023 because operators failed to shut it down for nearly 13 hours after gauges first hinted at a problem, the National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday.

The NTSB said the leak off the coast of Louisiana was the result of underwater landslides, caused by hazards such as hurricanes, that pipeline owner Third Coast failed to address even though the threats were well known in the industry.

“In the years leading up to the accident, Third Coast missed several opportunities to evaluate how geohazards may threaten the integrity of their pipeline. Information widely available within the industry suggested that land movement related to hurricane activity was a threat to pipelines in the Gulf of America, including the MPOG 18-inch pipeline,” the NTSB said in its final report, using the new name assigned to the body of water by the Trump administration.

Third Coast did not immediately respond to phone and email messages seeking comment about the report Thursday afternoon.

Environmental groups raised alarm at the time about the leak and its impact on wildlife and the Gulf.

The amount of oil spilled was far less than the 2010 BP oil disaster, when 134 million gallons were released in the weeks following an oil rig explosion, but it could have been much smaller if workers in the Third Coast control room had acted more quickly, the NTSB said.

The pipeline operator first noticed pressure changes about 45 minutes after he started his shift at 6 p.m. on Nov. 15, 2023. The gauges showed that the volume of oil exiting the pipeline was less than the amount entering, with the output eventually dropping to zero around 12:30 a.m. the next morning.

The controller said his supervisor recommended not shutting down the pipeline as the pressure dropped throughout the evening. Even after the flow went to zero, the controller and his colleagues decided not to shut it down because they believed the the data were the result of equipment issues.

It was only after day shift workers started the next day and noticed the trend data and lack of output that Third Coast started to shut down the pipeline, around 6:30 a.m. It was fully shut down by 9 a.m., and the leak was reported to the Environmental Protection Agency less than an hour later.

In a different incident in late April, federal authorities were forced to clean up tens of thousands of gallons of crude from another, smaller oil spill from a a decades-old well in southeast Louisiana.

___

Associated Press writer Jack Brook in New Orleans contributed.

