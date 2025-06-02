Nation & World News
Novak Djokovic earns his 100th career French Open victory by overwhelming Cam Norrie

Novak Djokovic has earned his 100th career French Open victory by overwhelming Cam Norrie 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 in the fourth round
Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a shot against Britain's Cameron Norrie during their fourth round match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

48 minutes ago

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic earned his 100th career French Open victory, a mark surpassed among men only by Rafael Nadal, by overwhelming Cam Norrie 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 in the fourth round Monday.

Djokovic hasn't ceded a set on his way to the quarterfinals this year at Roland-Garros, where he has won three of his 24 Grand Slam titles.

The 38-year-old Serbian had a pair of three-match losing streaks this season but seems to be in top form lately, including collecting his 100th title at the Geneva Open the week before play began in Paris.

Next up for Djokovic is a matchup against No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev on Wednesday for a berth in the semifinals.

Djokovic improved to 100-16 at the French Open. Nadal, who retired at the end of last season, went 112-4 while winning a record 14 championships at the clay-court major.

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts as he plays against Britain's Cameron Norrie during their fourth round match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Britain's Cameron Norrie receives medical assistance during the fourth round match of the French Tennis Open against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

