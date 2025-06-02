Novak Djokovic earns his 100th career French Open victory by overwhelming Cam Norrie

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic earned his 100th career French Open victory, a mark surpassed among men only by Rafael Nadal, by overwhelming Cam Norrie 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 in the fourth round Monday.
Djokovic hasn't ceded a set on his way to the quarterfinals this year at Roland-Garros, where he has won three of his 24 Grand Slam titles.
The 38-year-old Serbian had a pair of three-match losing streaks this season but seems to be in top form lately, including collecting his 100th title at the Geneva Open the week before play began in Paris.
Next up for Djokovic is a matchup against No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev on Wednesday for a berth in the semifinals.
Djokovic improved to 100-16 at the French Open. Nadal, who retired at the end of last season, went 112-4 while winning a record 14 championships at the clay-court major.
___
AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Featured
Credit: TNS
Congress wants Medicaid recipients to work. Georgia provides a model.
Congressional Republicans look to require able-bodied Medicaid recipients to work to get coverage, as Georgia does. But the state program has its critics.
Summer will bring major events to Atlanta: Here’s what’s in store
Summer is always a season with lots to do, and 2025 is no exception. Atlanta has a packed calendar ahead; here are some things to check out for yourself.
Fulton officer fatally shoots person who charged at him with flat metal, GBI says
The GBI is investigating after authorities say a Fulton County police officer shot and killed someone who charged at the officer with a pipe at the Heritage Station Apartments