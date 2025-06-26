North Korea may send military construction workers to Russia as early as July or August

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea's planned dispatch of thousands of military construction workers and deminers to Russia's Kursk region will likely take place as early as July or August, South Korea's spy agency told lawmakers Thursday.

After a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang last week, top Russian security official Sergei Shoigu said Kim decided to send 1,000 sappers and 5,000 military construction workers to help rebuild the war-torn area. North Korea has already provided combat troops and ammunition to support Russia's war efforts against Ukraine.

On Thursday, South Korea’s National Intelligence Service told a closed-door parliamentary committee meeting that the dispatch of those 6,000 additional military personnel will likely come as early as July or August, according to Lee Seong Kweun, one of the lawmakers who attended the meeting.