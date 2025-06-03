Nation & World News
Nation & World News

North Dakota's historic sites will finally have toilets that flush

Visitors to historic sites in North Dakota will soon have flush toilets available
Workers install a restroom at the Welk Homestead State Historic Site near Strasburg, North Dakota, on Friday, May 23, 2025. (Photo by Rob Hanna via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Workers install a restroom at the Welk Homestead State Historic Site near Strasburg, North Dakota, on Friday, May 23, 2025. (Photo by Rob Hanna via AP)
By JACK DURA – Associated Press
10 minutes ago

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Lawrence Welk didn't have a flush toilet where he grew up, but visitors to his childhood home in rural North Dakota now do.

The bandleader's childhood family home marks the latest step in the State Historical Society of North Dakota's nearly completed goal of installing flush toilets at its dozen most popular, staffed sites. The most recent success, with the final three planned to be completed soon, came before the unveiling of a statue of Welk at a site that draws fans who recall "The Lawrence Welk Show," which ran on TV for decades starting in the 1950s.

The North Dakota group's goal of replacing pit toilets with flush units may seem like a humble aspiration to some, but it's an important milestone, said Chris Dorfschmidt, a historic sites manager.

“A lot of our sites are kind of in the middle of nowhere. As I like to put it, history didn't happen where it's convenient,” he said. “Because of that, if you've driven all the way out there, and that's the best we can do to kind of accommodate you, it's not the most pleasant experience.”

North Dakota has 60 state historic sites — everything from museums and an underground nuclear launch facility to plaques mounted on boulders in fields.

“All of our sites, they really do help share a story of us as a state,” Dorfschmidt said.

Two other facilities are slated to be finished by June 30: at Whitestone Hill, the site of a deadly 1863 attack by U.S. troops against Native Americans; and Fort Buford, a military fort near the Missouri-Yellowstone river confluence.

The Historical Society also is eyeing the Chateau de Mores for flush toilets. The wealthy Marquis de Mores built the 26-room home in 1883 near Medora, a present-day tourist town in the state's scenic Badlands where a young President Theodore Roosevelt once roamed.

Less-visited sites that aren't staffed likely won't receive a restroom upgrade, which costs about $150,000 each.

At the Welk Homestead, about 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) southeast of Bismarck, workers matched the color scheme of the restroom to the house and farm buildings, including interior colors.

“We made it to fit into the site and harmonize with the site and just be a pleasant part of the experience,” Historic Sites Manager Rob Hanna said.

FILE - Lawrence Welk's boyhood home is seen Strasburg, N.D. , Oct. 10, 2002. (AP Photo/Will Kincaid, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - In this undated 1958 file photo Lawrence Welk leads his big band. (AP Photo/File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - South Dakota state Democratic Sen. Shawn Bordeaux, left, and Rep. Eric Emery hold the flag of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe on Jan. 10, 2024, at the state Capitol in Pierre, S.D. At right is South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem. (AP Photo/Jack Dura, file)

Credit: AP

South Dakota tribe declares state of emergency over crime

OPINION

Readers write

Okefenokee Swamp should be a UN World Heritage List site, Trump's policies are democracy in action and ailing Biden deserves empathy, our readers write

Readers write

Readers Write about not blaming Democrats for Lake Lanier closings and praise Sen. Ralph Warnock.

The Latest

President Claudia Sheinbaum arrives at a polling station to vote in the country's first judicial elections, in Mexico City, June 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Credit: AP

Mexico's ruling party headed toward control of newly elected Supreme Court, vote tallies show

10m ago

OAN's Pentagon reporter learns the limits of expressing her own opinion

10m ago

Civilian casualties mount in South Sudan amid fighting between army and local militias

27m ago

Featured

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) listens as House Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green (R-TN) speaks to the media after the House narrowly passed a bill forwarding President Donald Trump's agenda, May 22, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Congress wants Medicaid recipients to work. Georgia provides a model.

Congressional Republicans look to require able-bodied Medicaid recipients to work to get coverage, as Georgia does. But the state program has its critics.

Summer will bring major events to Atlanta: Here’s what’s in store

Summer is always a season with lots to do, and 2025 is no exception. Atlanta has a packed calendar ahead; here are some things to check out for yourself.

Fulton officer fatally shoots man who charged at him with flat metal, GBI says

The GBI is investigating after authorities say a Fulton County police officer shot and killed someone who charged at the officer with a pipe at the Heritage Station Apartments