Noah Syndergaard signs a minor league deal with the White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — Noah Syndergaard will attempt to make a comeback with the Chicago White Sox, who have signed the veteran right-hander to a minor league deal.
Syndergaard has reported to the team's spring complex in Glendale, Arizona, the White Sox confirmed Tuesday.
The 32-year-old last pitched in the majors in 2023, when he was cut by Cleveland. He went 2-6 with a 6.50 ERA in 18 combined starts for the Guardians and Los Angeles Dodgers that year.
Nicknamed “Thor” for his long blond hair and 6-foot-6 frame, Syndergaard debuted for the New York Mets in 2015 and won a World Series start that season. He was an All-Star in 2016, but injuries have sidetracked his career.
Syndergaard is 59-47 with a 3.71 ERA in eight major league seasons.
