Noah Syndergaard signs a minor league deal with the White Sox

Noah Syndergaard will attempt to make a comeback with the Chicago White Sox, who have signed the veteran right-hander to a minor league deal
FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
26 minutes ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Noah Syndergaard will attempt to make a comeback with the Chicago White Sox, who have signed the veteran right-hander to a minor league deal.

Syndergaard has reported to the team's spring complex in Glendale, Arizona, the White Sox confirmed Tuesday.

The 32-year-old last pitched in the majors in 2023, when he was cut by Cleveland. He went 2-6 with a 6.50 ERA in 18 combined starts for the Guardians and Los Angeles Dodgers that year.

Nicknamed “Thor” for his long blond hair and 6-foot-6 frame, Syndergaard debuted for the New York Mets in 2015 and won a World Series start that season. He was an All-Star in 2016, but injuries have sidetracked his career.

Syndergaard is 59-47 with a 3.71 ERA in eight major league seasons.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

