Noah Syndergaard signs a minor league deal with the White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — Noah Syndergaard will attempt to make a comeback with the Chicago White Sox, who have signed the veteran right-hander to a minor league deal.

Syndergaard has reported to the team's spring complex in Glendale, Arizona, the White Sox confirmed Tuesday.

The 32-year-old last pitched in the majors in 2023, when he was cut by Cleveland. He went 2-6 with a 6.50 ERA in 18 combined starts for the Guardians and Los Angeles Dodgers that year.