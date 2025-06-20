Breaking: Our Yellowstone: A heroic deal to save the Okefenokee
No. 1 tennis player Jannik Sinner featured on Andrea Bocelli's new single

Top-ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner is featured on Andrea Bocelli’s new single “Dust and Glory.”
Italy's Jannik Sinner waves after winning his match against Germany's Yannik Hanfmann during the Halle ATP tennis tournament in Halle, Germany, Tuesday, June 17, 2025. (David Inderlied/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

Italy's Jannik Sinner waves after winning his match against Germany's Yannik Hanfmann during the Halle ATP tennis tournament in Halle, Germany, Tuesday, June 17, 2025. (David Inderlied/dpa via AP)
7 hours ago

ROME (AP) — Top-ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner is featured on Andrea Bocelli's new single, "Dust and Glory" that was released Friday.

The song, which blends Italian and English, mixes Bocelli's vocals with spoken verses from Sinner.

It’s a tribute to the struggle and beauty of life’s journey, and “the fine line that turns dust into glory.”

There’s also an accompanying four-minute music video featuring private footage from the childhoods of both Italian stars, with current scenes filmed at Bocelli’s home in Tuscany.

“Talent doesn’t exist; it has to be earned,” Sinner says in the recording.

“Sharing this journey with Jannik was fascinating," Bocelli said. "We’re from different worlds but close in commitment and discipline in the constant search for authenticity and beauty. I have always been his fan, fascinated not only by his talent, but also by his humility and his inner strength.”

Sinner added: “I am very honored and happy to be part of this project with Andrea, who for 30 years has been a unique and extraordinary voice, a flag of our country in the world. I could never have imagined hearing my voice in one of his songs, all this is a strong emotion.”

