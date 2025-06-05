Nation & World News
No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka ends Iga Swiatek's 26-match French Open winning streak and reaches the final

No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka has ended Iga Swiatek’s 26-match French Open winning streak and reached the final in Paris for the first time
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts as she plays against Poland's Iga Swiatek during their semifinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, Thursday, June 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts as she plays against Poland's Iga Swiatek during their semifinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, Thursday, June 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
By HOWARD FENDRICH – Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago

PARIS (AP) — No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka ended Iga Swiatek's 26-match French Open unbeaten streak and reached the final in Paris for the first time by using her pure power to dominate down the stretch and win their semifinal 7-6 (1), 4-6, 6-0 on Thursday.

Sabalenka’s victory prevented Swiatek from becoming the first woman to win four consecutive championships at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament since professionals were admitted in 1968.

It also gives Sabalenka a chance to win her fourth major title — and first away from hard courts, after two at the Australian Open and one at the U.S. Open.

The 27-year-old from Belarus also took the top WTA ranking from Swiatek last October.

Sabalenka will face No. 2 Coco Gauff or 361st-ranked French wild-card entry Loïs Boisson in the final on Saturday.

Most remarkable, perhaps, was the way Sabalenka — her back dotted with flecks of the rust-colored clay — dominated in crunch time, racing through the last set.

With the Court Philippe-Chatrier roof closed on a drizzly day, there was no wind or other elements for the players to confront, and both produced some terrific tennis for stretches. But in the end, the difference was that when Sabalenka decided to swing away, she rushed Swiatek into mistakes.

This stat says it all: The third set included 12 unforced errors off Swiatek’s racket, and zero off Sabalenka’s.

This continues a rough stretch for Swiatek, a 24-year-old from Poland, who has not even reached a final at any tournament since walking away with her third trophy in a row — and fifth Grand Slam title overall — from Paris 12 months ago. She recently slid to No. 5 in the rankings.

Her rut includes a surprising exit in the semifinals at the 2024 Summer Olympics, which were contested at Roland-Garros; she ended up with the bronze medal. Then, later last season, she was banned for a month after testing positive for a banned substance; her explanation was accepted that the result was unintentional and caused by a contaminated medicine.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Referees are reflected in a glass as Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts during the semifinal match of the French Tennis Open against Poland's Iga Swiatek at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, Thursday, June 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Poland's Iga Swiatek is reflected in a glass as she plays a shot against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their semifinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, Thursday, June 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Poland's Iga Swiatek checks a mark on the clay as she plays against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their semifinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, Thursday, June 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The clay stuck to the back of Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka after a fall during the semifinal match of the French Tennis Open against Poland's Iga Swiatek at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, Thursday, June 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates as she won the quarterfinal match of the French Tennis Open against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: AP

