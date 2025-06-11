Nintendo says sales of its Switch 2 hit a record within four days

NEW YORK (AP) — Nintendo says it sold more than 3.5 million of its new Switch 2 gaming consoles within the first four days since its release — breaking a record for the company.

In a Wednesday announcement, Nintendo said that this marks the "highest global sales level" for any of hardware it's sold within that window of time. The Japanese gaming company officially launched the Switch 2 on June 5.

Fans of the console's eight-year-old predecessor have been clamoring for an upgrade for years. Throngs of gamers stood in long lines outside stores for the Switch 2's release around the world last week — less than two months after a chaotic rush for preorders quickly sold out.