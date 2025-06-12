Nigerian leader denies one-party plan after he's accused of clamping down on opposition

"At no time in the past, nor any instance in the present, and at no future juncture shall I view the notion of a one-party state as good for Nigeria,” he said.

Dozens of youths, meanwhile, staged protests in the nation's economic hub of Lagos, where they accused the government of bad governance and profiting off state resources at the expense of millions of citizens.

The weakening of the opposition membership — despite claims of bad governance — is because Tinubu has gone after opposition politicians with "compromised state apparatus", according to Debo Ologunagba, spokesman for the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, or PDP.

Nigerian law enforcement agencies are commonly accused of a one-sided fight against corruption in favor of members of the country's governing party.

Nigerians should resist "the plot to foist a despotic one-party regime in Nigeria,” Ologunagba said.

Some governing party members have also criticized any move towards a one-party system.

“One-party dominance is a sign of the death of democracy,” Ali Ndume, a governing party senator, told The Associated Press. “We need to have a system that makes it difficult for people to decamp.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP