Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Nigerian leader denies one-party plan after he's accused of clamping down on opposition

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has denied plans to foist a one-party state on Africa's largest democracy
People dance to celebrate Democracy day on the streets of Lagos, Nigeria, Thursday, June 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

People dance to celebrate Democracy day on the streets of Lagos, Nigeria, Thursday, June 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
By TAIWO ADEBAYO – Associated Press
48 minutes ago

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian President Bola Tinubu on Thursday denied that there were plans to turn Africa's largest democracy into a one-party state, pushing back against claims that he's using state mechanisms to convince high-profile opposition politicians to defect to the governing party.

Several governors and federal lawmakers have left opposition parties in recent months to join Nigeria's All Progressives Congress party. Abdullahi Ganduje, the governing party's chairman, has also said there was "nothing wrong" with Nigeria becoming a one-party state, angering many in a region threatened with shrinking democratic space.

In his Democracy Day address to federal lawmakers, Tinubu said that he would be “the last person” to advocate for Nigeria to drop its multiparty structure and adopt a one-party system.

"At no time in the past, nor any instance in the present, and at no future juncture shall I view the notion of a one-party state as good for Nigeria,” he said.

Dozens of youths, meanwhile, staged protests in the nation's economic hub of Lagos, where they accused the government of bad governance and profiting off state resources at the expense of millions of citizens.

The weakening of the opposition membership — despite claims of bad governance — is because Tinubu has gone after opposition politicians with "compromised state apparatus", according to Debo Ologunagba, spokesman for the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, or PDP.

Nigerian law enforcement agencies are commonly accused of a one-sided fight against corruption in favor of members of the country's governing party.

Nigerians should resist "the plot to foist a despotic one-party regime in Nigeria,” Ologunagba said.

Some governing party members have also criticized any move towards a one-party system.

“One-party dominance is a sign of the death of democracy,” Ali Ndume, a governing party senator, told The Associated Press. “We need to have a system that makes it difficult for people to decamp.”

People attend anti-government protests on streets of Lagos, Nigeria, Thursday, June 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A police officer guards during anti-government protests on streets of Lagos, Nigeria, Thursday, June 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People gather for anti-government protests on the streets of Lagos Nigeria, Thursday, June 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People attend anti-government protests on streets of Lagos, Nigeria, Thursday, June 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Medical staff with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and South Sudan Red Cross, move a wounded patient to an ambulance in Akobo, South Sudan, Saturday, May 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Joseph Falzetta, file)

Credit: AP

Red Cross closes Niger offices and foreign staff leave after junta's expulsion order

Russia skirts Western sanctions to ramp up its military footprint in Africa

Judge tosses lawsuit over Trump's firing of US African Development Foundation board members

The Latest

A U.S. Army soldier walks past a Bradley fighting vehicle staged in West Potomac Park ahead of an upcoming military parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary and coinciding with Donald Trump's 79th birthday, Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Washington (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Credit: AP

The Latest: California senator removed after interrupting news conference by Kristi Noem

7m ago

Meet the charitable foundation carrying the little-known legacy of 'Take Me Out to the Ball Game'

7m ago

Before crash, Air India spent years attempting a turnaround after emerging from government control

9m ago

Featured

A rendering shows the proposed skybridge included in state plans to give Capitol Hill a $400 million makeover. (Courtesy of Georgia Building Authority)

Credit: Courtesy of Georgia Building Authority

A skybridge at the state Capitol? Atlanta lawmakers say not in our air.

The Georgia Building Authority says it would make it easier to move between meetings. Atlanta preservationists say it would take away from the historic facade of the building.

This tiny Georgia town worries cut in federal incentives will burst its bubble

Commerce, Georgia, thrived during the EV boom, but proposed federal cuts to tax credits could ripple through the city transformed by clean energy investment.

Cousins, rookies and injuries: 5 takeaways as Falcons wrap minicamp

‘I’m excited about where we are in the offseason,’ Atlanta coach Raheem Morris says as mandatory minicamp starts.