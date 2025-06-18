Nick Castellanos returns to Phillies lineup after benching for 'inappropriate comment'

MIAMI (AP) — Nick Castellanos returned the the Philadelphia Phillies lineup for their game against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday after being benched the day before for “an inappropriate comment” the outfielder made when he was pulled for a defensive replacement on Monday.

“It’s gone. It’s gone. We’re good,” manager Rob Thomson said Wednesday of the benching, which ended Castellanos' streak of 236 consecutive starts.

Castellanos played right field and singled in four at-bats against the Marlins on Monday before Johan Rojas replaced him in the bottom of the eighth with Philadelphia up 3-1. Max Kepler moved to right and Rojas played center.