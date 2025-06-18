Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Nick Castellanos returns to Phillies lineup after benching for 'inappropriate comment'

Nick Castellanos returned the the Philadelphia Phillies lineup for their game against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday after being benched the day before for “an inappropriate comment” the outfielder made when he was pulled for a defensive replacement on Monday
Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos can't reach a triple hit by Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos can't reach a triple hit by Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
1 hour ago

MIAMI (AP) — Nick Castellanos returned the the Philadelphia Phillies lineup for their game against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday after being benched the day before for “an inappropriate comment” the outfielder made when he was pulled for a defensive replacement on Monday.

“It’s gone. It’s gone. We’re good,” manager Rob Thomson said Wednesday of the benching, which ended Castellanos' streak of 236 consecutive starts.

Castellanos played right field and singled in four at-bats against the Marlins on Monday before Johan Rojas replaced him in the bottom of the eighth with Philadelphia up 3-1. Max Kepler moved to right and Rojas played center.

Thomson said after Monday's game he had intended to insert Rojas behind Philadelphia's right-handed pitching and indicated that could be the plan moving forward.

Thomson added Wednesday that approach “just depends on the situations.”

When asked if he would be OK with taking Castellanos out in a similar situation on Wednesday, Thomson said, “Probably not today."

The plan was also for Castellanos to only be benched for Tuesday's game, Thomson added. The Phillies lost that matchup 8-3.

The 33-year-old Castellanos is in his fourth season with the Phillies, who are second in the NL East. He's hitting .278 with seven homers and 36 RBIs.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

More Stories

Keep Reading

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos can't reach a triple hit by Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

Nick Castellanos benched for 'inappropriate comment' after being pulled for defensive replacement

Rockies reinstate Gomber for start against Braves, place Freeland on IL and send Agnos to minors

Giancarlo Stanton makes season debut for Yankees after missing first 70 games

The Latest

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth testifies during a Senate Committee on Appropriations subcommittee hearing to examine proposed budget estimates for fiscal year 2026 for the Department of Defense, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)

Credit: AP

The Latest: US says foreign students seeking visas must unlock social media accounts

9m ago

Families of trans kids worry about what's next after Supreme Court rules on gender-affirming care

11m ago

Putin says Russia could help broker a deal between Iran and Israel in their current conflict

12m ago

Featured

Mario Guevara, a metro Atlanta-based Spanish-language reporter, covers a protest against immigration enforcement on Feb. 1, 2025, on Buford Highway. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: AP

Hispanic reporter arrested at metro Atlanta protest now in ICE custody, facing deportation

Spanish-language reporter Mario Guevara was granted a bond, but ICE issued a detainer for him to be held longer. Guevara was arrested hours before the detainer was to expire

2 Democrats face runoff in Georgia Public Service Commission primary

Following the June 17 primary elections for Georgia's Public Service Commission, District 3 Democratic candidates Waites and Hubbard head to a July runoff vote.

No lights, no emergency: Sheriff’s office sued over death in deputy crash

Meriwether County deputy sped through intersection, hitting and killing 61-year-old, lawsuit says.