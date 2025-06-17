Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Nick Castellanos benched for 'inappropriate comment' after being pulled for defensive replacement

Nick Castellanos has been benched by Phillies manager Rob Thomson for “an inappropriate comment” the outfielder made after he was pulled for a defensive replacement a day earlier
Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos can't reach a triple hit by Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos can't reach a triple hit by Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
1 hour ago

MIAMI (AP) — Nick Castellanos was benched by Phillies manager Rob Thomson on Tuesday for “an inappropriate comment” the outfielder made after he was pulled for a defensive replacement a day earlier, ending Castellanos' streak of 236 consecutive starts.

“One thing about Nick, one of the many things about Nick is that he is very emotional,” Thomson said before Tuesday night's game at Miami. “He loves to play. He loves to play every inning of every game.

“I just thought last night he made an inappropriate comment after he came out. So, today, he’s not in the lineup. And I’m going to leave it at that.”

Castellanos played right field and singled in four at-bats against the Marlins on Monday before Johan Rojas replaced him in the bottom of the eighth. Max Kepler moved to right and Rojas played center.

The 33-year-old Castellanos, who is in his fourth season with the Phillies, is hitting .278 with seven homers and 36 RBIs. Castellanos, born and raised in South Florida, often has dozens of relatives and friends in the stands when the Phillies visit the Marlins.

Kepler started in right field Tuesday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

More Stories

Keep Reading

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is seen prior to a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton has 2 hits, 3 RBIs as he starts rehab assignment at Double-A Somerset

Giancarlo Stanton makes season debut for Yankees after missing first 70 games

Rockies reinstate Gomber for start against Braves, place Freeland on IL and send Agnos to minors

The Latest

FILE - This photo released by the Birmingham Police Department shows Damien McDaniel, 22, who is charged with capital murder in two separate quadruple homicides that took place in July and Sept., 2024. (Birmingham Police Department via AP, File)

Credit: AP

It may be 'very difficult' to find fair jury for man accused of killing 18 people, lawyer says

8m ago

Cuban diplomat defends foreign medical missions under pressure from US

10m ago

Federal judge calls on NASCAR, teams to settle bitter antitrust battle

11m ago

Featured

Since 2023, customers of Georgia Power, which operates Plant Vogtle, have experienced six PSC-approved rate hikes. Polls open Tuesday for primary elections to select candidates for Georgia’s powerful utility regulatory board. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Today’s primary could help determine how much you pay for electricity

It’s the first time Georgia’s approximately 8.4 million registered voters have had the opportunity to vote in a Public Service Commission primary election in three years.

Atlanta finally has new tree protection rules. Some say it’s not enough.

Several Atlanta City Council members said they believe more needs to be done to protect trees in the “city in the forest."

Feds say Georgia tax preparer’s fraud likely cost the U.S. millions

Years of fraud by a Georgia tax return preparer has likely cost the IRS millions of dollars, the Justice Department says in a lawsuit seeking to put her out of business.