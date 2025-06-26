NHL, NHLPA close to agreeing on a new collective bargaining agreement, AP sources say

The NHL and NHL Players' Association are close to an agreement on an extension of the collective bargaining agreement, two people familiar with negotiations told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The people spoke to the AP on condition on anonymity because the deal had not yet been finalized.

The league and union have been in talks since April and are on the verge of a memorandum of understanding done more than a year before the current CBA expires. The extension would provide extended labor peace in the sport that has had multiple work stoppages, including the 2004-05 lockout that wiped out an entire season, over the past three decades.