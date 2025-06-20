New Zealand Prime Minister Luxon talks trade in meeting with China's Xi

BEIJING (AP) — The prime minister of New Zealand stressed the importance of his country's trade ties with China in a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Friday.

Christopher Luxon, on his first visit to China since becoming prime minister in late 2023, flew to Beijing after two days of meetings with officials and business leaders in Shanghai, China's commercial center.

He wants to maintain healthy trade relations with China, an important market for New Zealand products, despite differences over regional and global security issues and China's growing divide with the United States.