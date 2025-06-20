Nation & World News
Nation & World News

New Zealand Prime Minister Luxon talks trade in meeting with China's Xi

The prime minister of New Zealand has stressed the importance of his country’s trade ties with China in a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping
FILE -New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon attends a wreath laying service at the New Zealand War Memorial in remembrance of the sacrifices made by New Zealand during the World Wars, at Hyde Park Corner in London, April 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung), File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE -New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon attends a wreath laying service at the New Zealand War Memorial in remembrance of the sacrifices made by New Zealand during the World Wars, at Hyde Park Corner in London, April 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung), File)
1 hour ago

BEIJING (AP) — The prime minister of New Zealand stressed the importance of his country's trade ties with China in a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Friday.

Christopher Luxon, on his first visit to China since becoming prime minister in late 2023, flew to Beijing after two days of meetings with officials and business leaders in Shanghai, China's commercial center.

He wants to maintain healthy trade relations with China, an important market for New Zealand products, despite differences over regional and global security issues and China's growing divide with the United States.

“Our trade and economic links are complementary and contribute to prosperity in both countries,” he was quoted as saying in a news release following his meeting with Xi.

Luxon said he raised the necessity of reducing tensions in the Indo-Pacific region and the importance of what he called "the key role" that China can play in helping to resolve global challenges such as the war in Ukraine.

“In a complex world, open dialogue is more important than ever,” Luxon said in a post about the meeting on X.

His exchange with Xi came one day after revelations that New Zealand had suspended millions of dollars in aid to the Cook Islands over concerns about the latter's deepening ties with China.

China accounts for more than 20% of New Zealand's exports of goods and services.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Cook Islands Prime Minister, and outgoing Chair of the Pacific Islands Forum, Mark Brown, speaks at the opening of the annual Pacific Islands Forum leaders meeting in Nuku'alofa, Tonga, on Aug. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Charlotte Graham-McLay, File)

Credit: AP

New Zealand has suspended millions in funding to the Cook Islands over its growing China ties

US-China trade talks in London enter their second day

As Trump goes to G7 summit, other world leaders aim to show they're not intimidated

The Latest

FILE -Banners are held by pro-assisted dying campaigners as they gather outside Parliament ahead of Fridays report stage in the Commons on The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill which is expected to see MPs vote on further amendments, in Westminster in London, May 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

Credit: AP

UK lawmakers to vote on allowing terminally ill adults to end their lives

27m ago

What to know about BTS as the K-pop group returns from military service

35m ago

Orbán's anti-Ukraine campaign targets political rival as Hungary's elections loom

46m ago

Featured

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat speaks during a press interview at the district attorney’s office in Atlanta on Friday, July 12, 2024. Public safety officials presented findings from a report on repeat offenders. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Fulton sheriff takes county to court in spending feud

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat is suing the county over what he says is unconstitutional meddling in the way he spends funds for his office.

MARTA defibrillators moved from public cabinets, sealed in staff rooms

Thefts prompt MARTA to stash lifesaving defibrillators out of public reach.

AJC INVESTIGATION

Smuggling cases at Georgia prison fizzle: Drugs were never tested

At a Georgia prison notorious for drug smuggling, 23 cases in four years were dismissed because the suspected drugs never made it to the state crime lab