New Zealand Parliament votes for record suspensions of 3 lawmakers who performed Māori haka

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand legislators voted Thursday to enact record suspensions from Parliament for three lawmakers who performed a Māori haka to protest a proposed law.
Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke received a seven-day ban and her colleagues from Te Pāti Māori, the Māori Party, Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi, are barred for 21 days.
Three days had been the longest ban from New Zealand’s Parliament before.
They performed the haka last November to oppose a bill they said would reverse Indigenous rights. The protest provoked months of dispute among lawmakers about what the consequences should be. Thursday’s vote followed hours of fraught debate in Parliament.
Featured
Court orders Atlanta Police Foundation to release training center records
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane C. Barwick ordered all documents related to the training center be handed over within 30 days.
Surplus tax refunds of up to $500 are on their way to Georgia residents
Extra tax refunds should begin arriving for eligible Georgians as soon as this week.
County officers accused of corruption in third lawsuit alleging phony murder charges
A Floyd County man cleared of murder after more than 22 years in prison is suing the county and investigators he says set him up.