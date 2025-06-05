Nation & World News
Nation & World News

New Zealand Parliament votes for record suspensions of 3 lawmakers who performed Māori haka

New Zealand legislators has voted Thursday to enact record suspensions from Parliament for three lawmakers who performed a Māori haka to protest a proposed law
New Zealand lawmakers Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke, top left, Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, bottom left, and Rawiri Waititi, bottom right, watch as other legislators debate their proposed bans in parliament in Wellington on Thursday, June 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Charlotte Graham-McLay)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New Zealand lawmakers Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke, top left, Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, bottom left, and Rawiri Waititi, bottom right, watch as other legislators debate their proposed bans in parliament in Wellington on Thursday, June 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Charlotte Graham-McLay)
By CHARLOTTE GRAHAM-McLAY – Associated Press
Updated 22 minutes ago

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand legislators voted Thursday to enact record suspensions from Parliament for three lawmakers who performed a Māori haka to protest a proposed law.

Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke received a seven-day ban and her colleagues from Te Pāti Māori, the Māori Party, Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi, are barred for 21 days.

Three days had been the longest ban from New Zealand’s Parliament before.

They performed the haka last November to oppose a bill they said would reverse Indigenous rights. The protest provoked months of dispute among lawmakers about what the consequences should be. Thursday’s vote followed hours of fraught debate in Parliament.

More Stories

Keep Reading

An artwork titled Flagging the Future, a cloth New Zealand flag with the words "please walk on me" stenciled across it by Māori artist Diane Prince, is displayed on the floor on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at the Suter Art Gallery in Nelson, New Zealand. (Catherine Hubbard/Nelson Mail/STUFF via AP)

Credit: AP

A controversial flag invited art gallery visitors to 'please walk on me.' It lasted 19 days

New Zealand court discharges Australian diplomat's husband after drunken spitting assault

Tens of thousands demonstrate in Nepal seeking restoration of ousted monarchy

The Latest

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters put out the fire following Russia's drone attack in the Pryluky, Chernihiv region, Ukraine, Thursday, June 5, 2025. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

Credit: AP

Russian strike kills 5, including 1 year old, hours after Trump calls Putin

50m ago

McDavid and Draisaitl put Oilers on their backs to beat Panthers and win Stanley Cup Final Game 1

1h ago

China issues warrants for alleged Taiwanese hackers and bans a business for pro-independence links

1h ago

Featured

Dave Wilkinson of the Atlanta Police Foundation addressed questions about the Public Safety Training Center facility, its location and the concerns of the community, 2021. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Court orders Atlanta Police Foundation to release training center records

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane C. Barwick ordered all documents related to the training center be handed over within 30 days.

Surplus tax refunds of up to $500 are on their way to Georgia residents

Extra tax refunds should begin arriving for eligible Georgians as soon as this week.

County officers accused of corruption in third lawsuit alleging phony murder charges

A Floyd County man cleared of murder after more than 22 years in prison is suing the county and investigators he says set him up.