New York Islanders poised to make top pick in NHL draft, and they have several good options

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The New York Islanders are poised to make the top selection in an NHL draft that is packed with talent while missing a few staples of recent drafts.

For starters, there is no absolute lock of a No. 1 pick in this field, although the Isles are expected to take gifted defenseman Matthew Schaefer of the OHL's Erie Otters.

This draft also lacks the centralized structure that has long been a staple of this annual exercise. The 32 teams' various executives are mostly at home, not strewn across the draft floor at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles.