Nation & World News
Nation & World News

New York Islanders poised to make top pick in NHL draft, and they have several good options

The New York Islanders are poised to make the top pick in an NHL draft that is packed with talent while missing a few staples of recent drafts
From left to right, Ron Hainsey, NHLPA Assistant Executive Director, Marty Walsh, NHLPA Executive Director, Gary Bettman, NHL Commissioner, and Bill Daly, NHL Deputy Commissioner, pose for photos after a joint press conference before the NHL hockey draft Friday, June 27, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

From left to right, Ron Hainsey, NHLPA Assistant Executive Director, Marty Walsh, NHLPA Executive Director, Gary Bettman, NHL Commissioner, and Bill Daly, NHL Deputy Commissioner, pose for photos after a joint press conference before the NHL hockey draft Friday, June 27, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
By GREG BEACHAM – Associated Press
21 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The New York Islanders are poised to make the top selection in an NHL draft that is packed with talent while missing a few staples of recent drafts.

For starters, there is no absolute lock of a No. 1 pick in this field, although the Isles are expected to take gifted defenseman Matthew Schaefer of the OHL's Erie Otters.

This draft also lacks the centralized structure that has long been a staple of this annual exercise. The 32 teams' various executives are mostly at home, not strewn across the draft floor at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

But the teenagers chosen in the first round Friday still will take the stage to cheers from their families and hockey fans before they begin their careers.

This draft could be more unpredictable than some in recent years, and many teams are openly contemplating a trade down from their top pick. Even the second and third picks contain intrigue: Michael Misa is thought by many to be a cut above the rest of the forward class, but Swedish prospect Anton Frondell has surged up draft boards in recent weeks.

San Jose has the No. 2 overall pick, while the Chicago Blackhawks are third. The Utah Mammoth and the Nashville Predators round out the top five.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL

More Stories

Keep Reading

Mathieu Darche speaks as he is introduced as the new General Manager of the New York Islanders at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y., Thursday, May 29, 2025. (Howard Schnapp/Newsday via AP)

Credit: AP

Will the Islanders bring James Hagens home? GM Mathieu Darche weighs his options in the NHL draft

AJC mock draft: Who will the Hawks select, and where will Asa Newell land?

With the NBA Finals now in the rearview mirror, all attention turns to the NBA draft set to start Wednesday.

A closer look at who the AJC projects Hawks to draft in the first round

The Atlanta Hawks have Nos. 13 and 22 in Wednesday's NBA Draft, and the AJC projects who the Hawks will take with those first-round picks.

The Latest

FILE - Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks after U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer granted an emergency temporary restraining order to stop President Trump's deployment of the California National Guard, Thursday, June 12, 2025, at the California State Supreme Court building in San Francisco. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, File)

Credit: AP

California Gov. Gavin Newsom sues Fox News over alleged defamation in story about call with Trump

9m ago

Congo and Rwanda sign a US-mediated peace deal aimed at ending decades of bloody conflict

11m ago

The Latest: Trump terminates trade talks with Canada over tax on tech firms

12m ago

Featured

Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center was closed three years ago. Demolition of the site will begin Monday. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

3 years after closure, Atlanta Medical Center faces wrecking ball

The abrupt closure of the 121-year-old hospital left a gap in the city’s health care system that has yet to be filled.

Sheriff showdown: Georgia lawmen’s lawsuits latest salvo in budget fight

Two lawsuits have been filed and a third is expected as some Georgia sheriffs wrangle with their county commissioners over budgets.

Dispatch: Otis Redding statue, in new spot, conjures up famous tune

A lifelike statue of Otis Redding "sittin' on the dock" has resurfaced in the soul-singing legend's hometown Macon, Georgia. Surrounded by cars and concrete - and some water.