New York governor's No. 2 is challenging her in next year's election

New York Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado says he will challenge his boss, Gov. Kathy Hochul, in the governor’s race next year, months after a feud between the two Democrats erupted into public view
FILE - New York Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, left, holds his first news conference with Gov. Kathy Hochul after his swearing in ceremony, making him the state's first person of Latino heritage to serve in statewide office, May 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE – Associated Press
Updated 53 minutes ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado announced Monday that he will challenge his boss, Gov. Kathy Hochul, in the governor's race next year, months after a feud between the two Democrats erupted into public view.

In a short campaign video, Delgado sought to introduce himself to voters, highlighting his educational background and offering a broad preview of his platform, saying “what we need right here in New York is bold, decisive transformational leadership.”

“Listen, the powerful and well-connected have their champions. I'm running for governor to be yours,” he said.

Delgado has been hinting at a primary challenge against Hochul for months and earlier this year said he would he would not run for reelection alongside the governor, ramping up speculation about his future and leading Hochul's office to sideline him from the duties of his ceremonial post.

For Hochul, who appointed Delgado after her previous lieutenant governor was indicted, the announcement comes as she is expected to face a tough reelection fight next year, with serious opponents lining up.

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, a Republican who is considering a run against Hochul, released a statement after Delgado's announcement that said, "Let’s FIRE HOCHUL in 2026.”

“Her own Lieutenant Governor that she hand picked is now primarying her which shows she has lost support not just from Republicans and Independents, but Democrat New Yorkers as well,” Stefanik said.

Delgado and Hochul have long been at odds. Discord between the two leaders became apparent last year ahead the presidential election when the lieutenant governor called on former President Joe Biden to drop his reelection bid, while Hochul was one of Biden's biggest supporters and surrogates.

After the election, Delgado wrote an op-ed for The New York Times that argued Democrats are “ready for the next generation,” arguing that the party won't succeed “with the same politicians telling the same old stories.”

In another break with Hochul, Delgado had called for New York City Mayor Eric Adams to resign as the mayor was battling his now-dismissed corruption case, while the governor was much more measured in her approach.

The lieutenant governor's position on Adams led to a spokesperson for the governor releasing a statement that said “Lieutenant Governor Delgado does not now and has not ever spoken on behalf of this administration.”

Delgado previously served in the U.S. House before becoming lieutenant governor.

FILE - New York Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado arrives to listen to Gov. Kathy Hochul present her 2025 executive state budget in the Red Room at the state Capitol, Jan. 16, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

