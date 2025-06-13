New York City FC scores 3 goals in 5 minutes to rout Atlanta United 4-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Hannes Wolf scored two goals for the second straight game, Maxi Moralez had a goal and an assist, and New York City FC beat Atlanta United 4-0 on Thursday night.

New York City (8-6-4) scored three goals in a five-minute span for the first time in club history.

Mounsef Bakrar, moments after sending a breakaway shot off of Brad Guzan, had a one-touch finish at the penalty spot in the 55th for a 2-0 lead.