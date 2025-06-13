New York City FC scores 3 goals in 5 minutes to rout Atlanta United 4-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Hannes Wolf scored two goals for the second straight game, Maxi Moralez had a goal and an assist, and New York City FC beat Atlanta United 4-0 on Thursday night.
New York City (8-6-4) scored three goals in a five-minute span for the first time in club history.
Mounsef Bakrar, moments after sending a breakaway shot off of Brad Guzan, had a one-touch finish at the penalty spot in the 55th for a 2-0 lead.
Wolf slotted home a shot from a difficult angle in the 57th and he added a goal two minutes later on a one-on-one opportunity with Guzan, who got a touch on it before it rolled into the back of the net.
Atlanta (4-9-5) has struggled on the road, registering just one draw and five defeats in its last five away matches. Atlanta was looking for its first road win over NYCFC in their regular-season history.
Tomás Romero got his first MLS start in goal for NYCFC — with several first-team players away on international duty.
Ronny Deila, who managed NYCFC from 2020 to '22, faced his former team on the road for the first time.
