Nation & World News
Nation & World News

New searches are underway in Portugal near where toddler Madeleine McCann disappeared in 2007

Police investigating the 2007 disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann have searched near an abandoned building in southern Portugal
Portuguese and German police investigating the 2007 disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann carry out searches near Lagos, southern Portugal Tuesday, June 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Joao Matos)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Portuguese and German police investigating the 2007 disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann carry out searches near Lagos, southern Portugal Tuesday, June 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Joao Matos)
16 minutes ago

LAGOS, Portugal (AP) — Police investigating the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann searched near an abandoned rural building in southern Portugal on Tuesday as they launched fresh probes near the holiday resort where she was last seen 18 years ago.

The case received worldwide interest for several years, with reports of sightings of McCann occurring as far away as Australia, while books and television documentaries were produced about her disappearance.

German investigators and Portuguese police officers and firefighters were searching in the countryside several miles from the Praia da Luz resort, where the 3-year-old disappeared from her bed while on vacation with her family on May 3, 2007.

The teams were seen using pickaxes, shovels and chainsaws to clear dense vegetation and dig near a derelict building. Firefighters pumped water out of a well.

Almost two decades on, investigators in the U.K., Portugal and Germany are still piecing together what happened on the night the toddler disappeared. She was in the same room as her brother and sister — 2-year-old twins — while their parents, Kate and Gerry, had dinner with friends outside.

Portuguese police said Monday that detectives were acting on a request from a German public prosecutor as they carry out “a broad range” of searches this week in the area of Lagos, in southern Portugal.

The main suspect is a German national identified by media as Christian Brueckner, who is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence in Germany for raping a 72-year-old woman in Portugal in 2005.

He is under investigation on suspicion of murder in the McCann case but hasn’t been charged. He spent many years in Portugal, including in Praia da Luz, around the time of the child’s disappearance. Brueckner has denied any involvement.

The last time police resumed searches in the case was in 2023, when detectives from the three countries took part in an operation searching near a dam and a reservoir about 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the resort.

McCann's family marked the 18th anniversary of her disappearance last month, and expressed their determination to keep searching.

Portuguese and German police investigating the 2007 disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann carry out searches near Lagos, southern Portugal, Tuesday, June 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Joao Matos)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Portuguese and German police investigating the 2007 disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann carry out searches near Lagos, southern Portugal Tuesday, June 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Joao Matos)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Gerry, left, and Kate McCann, parents of four-year old Madeleine McCann, present a picture of their daughter during a press conference in Berlin, Wednesday, June 6, 2007. (AP Photo/Sven Kaestner, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Gerry, left, and Kate McCann, parents of four-year old Madeleine McCann, present a picture of their daughter during a press conference in Berlin, Wednesday, June 6, 2007. (AP Photo/Sven Kaestner, File)

Credit: AP

Police to start new search near where toddler Madeleine McCann disappeared in 2007

A South African woman is sentenced to life in prison for selling her young daughter

French court sentences pedophile surgeon to 20 years in jail for abusing hundreds of patients

The Latest

President Claudia Sheinbaum arrives at a polling station to vote in the country's first judicial elections, in Mexico City, June 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Credit: AP

Mexico's ruling party headed toward control of newly elected Supreme Court, vote tallies show

17m ago

South Korea's liberal opposition candidate Lee is expected to win election, exit poll shows

21m ago

Harrison Ford wants the Operation Smile award honoring his friend to inspire others to give more

34m ago

Featured

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) listens as House Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green (R-TN) speaks to the media after the House narrowly passed a bill forwarding President Donald Trump's agenda, May 22, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Congress wants Medicaid recipients to work. Georgia provides a model.

Congressional Republicans look to require able-bodied Medicaid recipients to work to get coverage, as Georgia does. But the state program has its critics.

Summer will bring major events to Atlanta: Here’s what’s in store

Summer is always a season with lots to do, and 2025 is no exception. Atlanta has a packed calendar ahead; here are some things to check out for yourself.

Fulton officer fatally shoots man who charged at him with flat metal, GBI says

The GBI is investigating after authorities say a Fulton County police officer shot and killed someone who charged at the officer with a pipe at the Heritage Station Apartments