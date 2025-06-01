Netflix reveals details about Lady Gaga on 'Wednesday,' 'Squid Game' and 'Stranger Things' finales

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Netflix flexed its Hollywood star power with a live event where it unveiled details about its upcoming slate of streaming offerings, including Lady Gaga being cast as a teacher on "Wednesday," and release dates for the final episodes of hits "Squid Game" and "Stranger Things."

The streaming giant assembled actors including Jenna Ortega, Oscar Isaac, Lee Jung-jae, Drew Starkey, Sofia Carson, Kerry Washington, Steven Yeun, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck for its annual Tudum event Saturday in Inglewood, Calif. Musical performances bookended the show, with Hanumankind opening with “Run It Up” and Gaga closing with a medley and the announcement of her latest acting gig.

The event is named “Tudum” after the audio cue that accompanies the Netflix's N logo in its trailers and at the start of its programming.