Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Netflix reveals details about Lady Gaga on 'Wednesday,' 'Squid Game' and 'Stranger Things' finales

Netflix has unveiled unveiled details about its upcoming slate of offerings at a live event in Inglewood, California
Jenna Ortega arrives at Netflix TUDUM 2025: The Live Event on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Jenna Ortega arrives at Netflix TUDUM 2025: The Live Event on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
1 hour ago

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Netflix flexed its Hollywood star power with a live event where it unveiled details about its upcoming slate of streaming offerings, including Lady Gaga being cast as a teacher on "Wednesday," and release dates for the final episodes of hits "Squid Game" and "Stranger Things."

The streaming giant assembled actors including Jenna Ortega, Oscar Isaac, Lee Jung-jae, Drew Starkey, Sofia Carson, Kerry Washington, Steven Yeun, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck for its annual Tudum event Saturday in Inglewood, Calif. Musical performances bookended the show, with Hanumankind opening with “Run It Up” and Gaga closing with a medley and the announcement of her latest acting gig.

The event is named “Tudum” after the audio cue that accompanies the Netflix's N logo in its trailers and at the start of its programming.

'Squid Game' Season 3

A bloody trailer for the final season of "Squid Game" accompanied the announcement that the show's third season will begin streaming June 27. The South Korean series about a brutal competition where adults face death while playing children's games was one of the pandemic's breakout hits and made an international star of Lee Jung-jae, who became the first Asian man to win an Emmy for best drama actor.

'Stranger Things' final episodes

The fifth and final season of “Stranger Things” will be parceled out over the winter holidays, with four episodes dropping Nov. 26, three more on Christmas Day and the series finale premiering New Year's Eve. A new trailer highlights the history of the Duffer brothers' nostalgia-soaked sci-fi, which over the past nine years has made stars out of Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, Joseph Quinn, David Harbour and Finn Wolfhard. The trailer teases a final confrontation with Vecna, concluding with Noah Schnapp's Will Byers' character yelling “RUN!”

'Wednesday'

Netflix unveiled the first six minutes of the second season of “Wednesday,” featuring Ortega's Wednesday Addams getting a helping hand from Thing as she confronts a serial killer played by Haley Joel Osment. Gaga's first acting gig since last year's “Joker: Folie a Deux” will be playing teacher Rosaline Rotwood at Addams' school Nevermore. The first part of “Wednesday” season 2 lands on Aug. 6, and the second half will be released Sept. 3.

Ben Affleck, from left, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Steven Yeun and Matt Damon arrive at Netflix TUDUM 2025: The Live Event on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Kerry Washington arrives at Netflix TUDUM 2025: The Live Event on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

This combination of photos show promotional art for, top row from left, "28 Years Later," "Another Simple Favor," "The Bad Guys 2,"" Ballerina," "Bring Her Back," "Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs," "Elio," second row from left, "F1," "Final Destination Bloodlines," "Freakier Friday," "Friendship," "How to Train Your Dragon," "Hurry Up Tomorrow," "I Know What You Did Last Summer," and bottom row from left, "Jurassic World Rebirth," "Materialists," "The Naked Gun," "Smurfs," "Superman," "The Surfer," and "Thunderbolts." (Sony/Amazon/Universal/Lionsgate/A24/Sony Pictures Classics/Disney-Pixar/Warner Bros./Warner Bros./Disney/A24/Universal/Lionsgate/Sony/Universal/A24/Paramount/Paramount/Warner Bros./Roadside Attractions and Marvel-Disney via AP)

Credit: AP

Summer Movie Guide 2025: Here’s what’s coming to theaters and streaming from May to August

How different will a revamped ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ show look after prison?

The tone of the new show could be different from the original, given what the family has gone through and their embrace of President Trump.

'Lilo & Stitch' teams with Tom Cruise and 'Mission Impossible' for a monster Memorial Day weekend

The Latest

Destroyed buildings in the Gaza Strip are seen from southern Israel, Sunday, June 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Credit: AP

At least 21 Palestinians are killed while heading to a Gaza aid hub, officials and witnesses say

9m ago

Top defense officials say Ukraine war has blurred lines, exposing global threats

1h ago

Bills QB Josh Allen and actor Hailee Steinfeld marry in Southern California

1h ago

Featured

Savannah Chrisley, daughter of former reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, speaks outside the Federal Prison Camp on May 28, 2025, in Pensacola, Fla. President Donald Trump pardoned Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were found guilty of defrauding banks out of $36 million and hiding millions in earnings to avoid paying taxes. (Dan Anderson/AP)

Credit: Dan Anderson/AP

Trump’s pardons may backfire, former federal prosecutors warn

The president's actions could erode faith in the justice system and deter federal investigators and prosecutors, Atlanta attorneys say.

A Georgia kid placed 3rd in national spelling bee. He hopes to return in 2026.

Georgia fifth grader Sarv Dharavane placed third in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, the youngest participant to make the final round.

South Georgia mayor among those arrested, indicted for election interference

Prosecutors say Owens and the 2 election officials improperly blocked voters from casting ballots in a special election. Polling places were locked the morning of the vote.