Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Netanyahu survives attempt to dissolve parliament

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government survived an attempt to dissolve parliament early Thursday morning, with most of his ultra-Orthodox coalition partners voting against the bill
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a welcome message during a visit by Argentina's President Javier Milei to the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Wednesday, June 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a welcome message during a visit by Argentina's President Javier Milei to the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Wednesday, June 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
3 hours ago

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government survived an attempt to dissolve parliament early Thursday morning, with most of his ultra-Orthodox coalition partners joining him in voting against a bill that would have forced them to register for military service while the country is at war.

The vote was the most serious challenge to Netanyahu's government since Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack, the biggest security failure in Israel's history and the trigger for the ongoing war in Gaza. The bill's failure means that no other bill to dissolve Knesset can be submitted for at least six months, shoring up Netanyahu's embattled coalition.

The ultra-Orthodox parties are furious that the government has failed to pass a law exempting their community from mandatory military service. The issue has long divided the Jewish Israeli public, especially during the 20-month war in the Gaza Strip.

Israel's opposition had hoped that the public anger over the exemptions would help topple the government. But just two of the 18 ultra-Orthodox members of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, supported the bill to dissolve.

Most Haredi MKs agreed to vote against the bill after Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chairman Yuli Edelstein said he and the ultra-Orthodox parties had reached an understanding on the basis of a new draft law, which they will continue discussing over the coming week.

Military service is mandatory for most Jews in Israel, but the politically powerful ultra-Orthodox, who make up roughly 13% of Israeli society, have traditionally received exemptions if they are studying full-time in religious seminaries.

The ultra-Orthodox, also known as Haredim, or “God-fearing” in Hebrew, say that integrating into the army threatens their traditional way of life. Each year, roughly 13,000 ultra-Orthodox men reach the conscription age of 18, but less than 10% enlist, according to parliament’s State Control Committee, which held a hearing examining the issue.

Israel is engaged in the longest active war in the country’s history, which has stretched its military to the breaking point. The Haredim’s widespread refusal to serve, and threats to topple the government during wartime, have enraged many Israelis, especially those who have served multiple rounds of reserve duty.

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men block a highway during a protest against army recruitment in Bnei Brak, Israel, Thursday, June 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Israeli police officers disperse ultra-Orthodox Jewish men during a protest against army recruitment in Bnei Brak, Israel, Thursday, June 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men block a highway during a protest against army recruitment in Bnei Brak, Israel, Thursday, June 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men block a highway during a protest against army recruitment in Bnei Brak, Israel, Thursday, June 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Credit: AP

Netanyahu's government faces possible collapse as the opposition seeks to dissolve parliament

Netanyahu's government could collapse over Israel's ultra-Orthodox military draft law

Mandatory military service for Israel's ultra-Orthodox tests Netanyahu's rule

The Latest

FILE - President Donald Trump talks with California Gov. Gavin Newsom after arriving on Air Force One at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, Jan. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

Credit: AP

Standoff with troops in Los Angeles reignites old feud as Newsom resists Trump's immigration raids

3m ago

London-bound Air India flight with more than 240 aboard crashes after takeoff from Ahmedabad, India

9m ago

Macy’s Fourth of July show to feature Jonas Brothers, Eric Church, Lenny Kravitz and Trisha Yearwood

10m ago

Featured

Demonstrators retreat from DeKalb County police and tear gas during a protest against immigration raids and deportations on Buford Highway in metro Atlanta on Tuesday. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

‘We are not California or New York,’ Georgia AG warns amid protests

A big election with a tiny turnout: Few voters show up for Georgia PSC primary

Turnout in Georgia's statewide elections for the Public Service Commission is so low that several counties might close polling places for the runoffs.

30 years later, teenage girl found dead behind Atlanta home is identified

In 1995, children made a horrific discovery behind a southwest Atlanta home: A girl had been buried in a shallow grave. She has now been identified thanks to a Texas DNA lab.