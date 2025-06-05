Nation & World News
NBA Finals: Game 1 of Thunder-Pacers set to happen in Oklahoma City

Winning Game 1 of the NBA Finals does not guarantee anything
Oklahoma City Thunder coach Mark Daigneault speaks on the court after a news conference, Wednesday, June 4, 2025, ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the Indiana Pacers in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

Oklahoma City Thunder coach Mark Daigneault speaks on the court after a news conference, Wednesday, June 4, 2025, ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the Indiana Pacers in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)
By TIM REYNOLDS – Associated Press
54 minutes ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Winning Game 1 of the NBA Finals does not guarantee anything.

The 79th title series in league history — it has been called different names over the years — starts Thursday night, when the Oklahoma City Thunder play host to the Indiana Pacers.

And the winner of Game 1 will obviously leave the floor feeling good about themselves. But in the past 78 years, only 55 Game 1 winners have gone on to eventually win the title — or just about 71%.

If the winner is the Thunder, it's a really good sign. Teams that win Game 1 at home have ultimately prevailed 78% of the time (47 out of 60). If the Pacers win, their odds of winning the title improve dramatically but they probably still wouldn't be called favorites. Teams that win Game 1 on the road only end up winning the series 44% of the time (8 out of 18).

But it should be noted as well that the last time the Thunder were in the NBA Finals, they had the home-court advantage over the Miami Heat. Oklahoma City won Game 1 of that series at home — then lost the next four games, and LeBron James won the first of four NBA championships for the league's all-time scoring king.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort gives an interview after a practice, Wednesday, June 4, 2025, ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the Indiana Pacers in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) and other members of the Pacers high five during a practice, Wednesday, June 4, 2025, ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin walks on the court during a practice, Wednesday, June 4, 2025, ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

