Nationals' bat-retrieving dog Bruce laps up pregame attention, makes MLB debut

The dog days of summer arrived at Nationals Park
Bruce, the bat dog, retrieves a bat as he is recognized before a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Miami Marlins, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Bruce, the bat dog, retrieves a bat as he is recognized before a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Miami Marlins, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
By PATRICK STEVENS – Associated Press
50 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The dog days of summer arrived Saturday at Nationals Park.

Bruce, a 21-month-old Golden Retriever, fetched a bat during a ceremony before the Washington Nationals’ game against the Miami Marlins as part of a Pups in the Park promotion. He retrieved bats the last two seasons with the Rochester Red Wings, Washington’s Triple-A affiliate.

Bruce, wearing a bandana with an “MLB debut” patch he received when he arrived at the stadium, was presented a commemorative bat. He then took a circuitous route from the dugout toward first base after Nationals reliever Zach Brzykcy dropped the bat in foul territory before the bat dog collected his quarry to the delight of a crowd wowed by his work and enthusiasm.

“Look at this dog and try not to smile,” said Josh Snyder, Bruce's owner. “He’s great. He’s goofy. I think he’s the perfect candidate for Rochester, the Red Wings and now the Nationals.”

Snyder, who wore a No. 25 Nationals jersey with “Bruce” on the nameplate, said he drove through the night with Bruce and arrived in Washington around 3 a.m. Saturday. But it was anything but a rough morning and early afternoon for Bruce, who casually lapped up attention as he walked through the tunnel in the stadium.

Bruce spent about 50 minutes on the field before the ceremony, where he was hounded by well-wishers. He also did a couple practice bat retrievals with Snyder’s assistance before Nationals catcher Riley Adams stopped to pet him on his way out for pregame work.

He won't work during the actual game, however, and will return to Triple-A duties afterward.

Bruce is Snyder’s second dog work to with the Red Wings, following the late Milo, and both participated in campaigns to raise money for Rochester’s Veterans Outreach Center and Honor Flight of Rochester.

This week — which included an announcement from the Nationals on Tuesday that Bruce had worked his tail off to earn a promotion — generated plenty of buzz even before Saturday’s debut.

“Social media, everything like that seems like it’s seriously blown up, and we love it,” Snyder said. “Really good publicity with our goal and our mission of bringing people together. It shows it’s just doing that.”

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Bruce, the bat dog, looks on before a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Miami Marlins, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Bruce, the bat dog, retrieves a bat as he is recognized before a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Miami Marlins, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

