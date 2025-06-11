Nation & World News
Nation & World News

National Guard troops have temporarily detained civilians in LA protests, commander says

National Guard troops already have temporarily detained civilians in the Los Angeles protests over immigration raids
Maj. Gen. Scott Sherman, head of Task Force 51, which is overseeing the deployment of National Guard and Marines to Los Angeles, speaks to reporters Wednesday, June 11, 2025 at the Joint Forces Training Base in Los Alamitos, Calif. (AP Photo/Amy Taxin)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Maj. Gen. Scott Sherman, head of Task Force 51, which is overseeing the deployment of National Guard and Marines to Los Angeles, speaks to reporters Wednesday, June 11, 2025 at the Joint Forces Training Base in Los Alamitos, Calif. (AP Photo/Amy Taxin)
By LOLITA C. BALDOR – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — National Guard troops already have temporarily detained civilians in the Los Angeles protests over immigration raids, the commander in charge said Wednesday, but they quickly turned them over to law enforcement.

Maj. Gen. Scott Sherman, speaking in an interview with The Associated Press and one other media outlet, also said about 500 of the National Guard troops have been trained so far to accompany agents on immigration operations. Photos of Guard soldiers providing security for the agents have already been circulated by immigration officials.

Even though things have calmed down in Los Angeles, Sherman warned that he expects the situation will escalate.

“We are expecting a ramp up,” he said, noting that protests across the nation are being discussed now. “I’m focused right here in LA, what’s going on right here. But you know, I think we’re, we’re very concerned."

Sherman is commander of Task Force 51, which is overseeing the more than 4,000 Guard troops and 700 Marines who have been deployed to Los Angeles to provide security during the protests.

He said those temporary detentions were in the past few days, and there haven't been many recently as things have calmed down in the city. The troops do not participate in the actual arrests or law enforcement activities, and instead immediately let go of the person once police get them under control or put them in handcuffs.

All of the troops deployed to the protests are going through several days of training on civil unrest, and those providing security on the raids go through additional instruction, legal training and rehearsals with the agents doing the enforcement.

More Stories

Keep Reading

California National Guard guard the Federal Building on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

Credit: Eric Thayer/AP

The Latest: The National Guard has helped detain US citizens in LA

42m ago

Hegseth defends use of troops to protect immigration raids in Los Angeles

The Latest: Newsom asks court to block Trump’s use of military in LA immigration raids

The Latest

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after arriving on Air Force One, Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at Joint Base Andrews, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

The Latest: Trump says US and China have a framework for a trade deal

8m ago

Athletes express concern over NCAA settlement's impact on non-revenue sports

9m ago

Brian Wilson, Beach Boys visionary leader and summer's poet laureate, dies at 82

9m ago

Featured

Demonstrators retreat from DeKalb County police and tear gas during a protest against immigration raids and deportations on Buford Highway in metro Atlanta on Tuesday. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

‘We are not California or New York,’ Georgia AG warns amid protests

A big election with a tiny turnout: Few voters show up for Georgia PSC primary

Turnout in Georgia's statewide elections for the Public Service Commission is so low that several counties might close polling places for the runoffs.

30 years later, teenage girl found dead behind Atlanta home is identified

In 1995, children made a horrific discovery behind a southwest Atlanta home: A girl had been buried in a shallow grave. She has now been identified thanks to a Texas DNA lab.