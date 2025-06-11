National Guard troops have temporarily detained civilians in LA protests, commander says

“We are expecting a ramp up,” he said, noting that protests across the nation are being discussed now. “I’m focused right here in LA, what’s going on right here. But you know, I think we’re, we’re very concerned."

Sherman is commander of Task Force 51, which is overseeing the more than 4,000 Guard troops and 700 Marines who have been deployed to Los Angeles to provide security during the protests.

He said those temporary detentions were in the past few days, and there haven't been many recently as things have calmed down in the city. The troops do not participate in the actual arrests or law enforcement activities, and instead immediately let go of the person once police get them under control or put them in handcuffs.

All of the troops deployed to the protests are going through several days of training on civil unrest, and those providing security on the raids go through additional instruction, legal training and rehearsals with the agents doing the enforcement.