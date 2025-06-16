Nation & World News
Nation & World News

'Mother Nature at its worst:' Death toll from flash floods climbs to 6 in West Virginia

The death toll from weekend flooding in West Virginia has risen to six
By PATRICK AFTOORA-ORSAGOS – Associated Press
Updated 42 minutes ago

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — The death toll from weekend flooding in West Virginia rose to six as residents tried to clean up with the threat of more rain on the way.

At least two people remained missing in the state's northern panhandle after torrential downpours tore through the region Saturday night, Gov. Patrick Morrisey said Monday. As much as 4 inches (10 centimeters) of rain fell in parts of Wheeling and Ohio County within 40 minutes. Among the six dead was a 3-year-old child, the governor said.

About an hour to the southeast, heavy rains battered the Marion County community of Fairmont on Sunday, ripping off the outer wall of an apartment building and damaging bridges and roads. No injuries were reported.

Morrisey has declared a state of emergency in both counties. He said at least 60 homes, 25 businesses and an estimated 30 roads were impacted by the floods.

"It’s just Mother Nature at its worst," Morrisey said.

In the northern panhandle, vehicles were swept into swollen creeks, some people sought safety in trees and a mobile home caught fire. Morrisey toured the small community of Triadelphia on Sunday.

“That was just pure devastation,” he said. “That was brutal.”

Rich Templin, his wife, Michelle, and a family friend, Chuck Ullom, were cleaning out two storage garages Monday across the street from their Triadelphia home. The garages on lower ground along Little Wheeling Creek were nearly destroyed by flash floods. Templin’s home is on elevated ground and was not damaged.

Templin was at work when his wife called him. When he did not answer, she texted him to say their street was flooded, a trailer they owned had washed away and that “cars were floating by with people in them.”

Templin said he received the text messages within 15 minutes after it started to rain.

“I’ve talked to numerous people, they said it was like a tsunami. They saw water coming down the road like two or three feet high,” he said.

Templin used the garages to store tools used in a trucking service company formerly operated by his father.

“We’re trying to see what’s salvageable and what’s not and just start the rebuilding process,” he said.

Most of West Virginia was under a flood watch through Monday night.

The region around Wheeling, about an hour southwest of Pittsburgh, has seen its share of flooding.

Saturday’s floods occurred 35 years to the day after more than 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain in less than three hours killed 26 people and destroyed 80 homes in nearby Shadyside, Ohio.

Last year, severe storms washed out about 200 tombstones at a Wheeling cemetery. There were deadly floods in the region in 2017 and 2022. And in 2004, the remnants of Hurricane Ivan sent floodwaters to the tops of lamp posts and trees in Wheeling’s park and amphitheater along the Ohio River.

___

Associated Press writer John Raby in Charleston contributed.

Chuck Ullom, left, and Rich Templin clean up Templin's damaged property after floods swept through the area on Monday, June 16, 2025 in Tridelphia, W.Va. (AP Photo/Patrick Aftoora-Orsagos)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this image provided by the Wheeling West Virginia Fire Department, cars sit submerged in floodwaters, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Wheeling, W.V. (Wheeling West Virginia Fire Department via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

In this image provided by the Wheeling West Virginia Fire Department, cars sit submerged in floodwaters, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Wheeling, W.V. (Wheeling West Virginia Fire Department via AP)

Credit: AP

Flash flooding kills 5 in West Virginia, rescue teams searching for missing people

Deaths in San Antonio rise to 11 and some are still missing after heavy storms, officials say

Man killed in Paulding alleged road rage shooting identified; arrest made

A man is dead and two women are in critical condition following a pair of separate shootings on metro Atlanta roads. At least one of the incidents involved road rage.

The Latest

FILE - New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton runs the bases during the sixth inning in Game 4 of the baseball AL Championship Series against the Cleveland Guardians, Oct. 18, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, file)

Credit: AP

Giancarlo Stanton set to make season debut for Yankees after missing first 70 games

12m ago

US hockey announces initial 6 players for 2026 Milan Olympics

13m ago

US measles count nears 1,200 cases as Ohio officials confirm 3 outbreaks are over

17m ago

Featured

The Juneteenth Atlanta Parade and Music Festival takes place Saturday beginning at The King Center and ending at Piedmont Park. Due to sponsorship difficulties, the event was shortened from three days to two this year. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Juneteenth Atlanta fest goes on despite near-cancellation amid ‘DEI attack’

Pullback by military and corporate sponsors amid the goverment's anti-DEI initiatives put this year’s Juneteenth event in difficult straits, organizer Bob Johnson said.

Study finds high ‘forever chemical’ levels in some Georgia residents’ blood

Emory University researchers have announced the results of a study that found many residents of two northwest Georgia cities have high levels of PFAS in their blood.

27-year-old drowns in Lake Lanier amid birthday celebration

27-year-old Ramon Diaz-Soria drowned in Lake Lanier when he jumped into the water with his unsecured life jacket. He didn't resurface. He was on a rented boat with friends.