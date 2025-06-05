Nation & World News
Nation & World News

MLB reinstates 4 players after yearlong bans for betting on baseball

Major League Baseball’s one-year suspensions for betting on baseball have ended for four players — San Diego starter Jay Groome, Athletics relief pitcher Michael Kelly, Philadelphia infielder José Rodríguez and Arizona reliever Andrew Saalfrank
FILE - This combination of 2024 file photo shows baseball players, from left, Jay Groome, Michael Kelly, Jose Rodríguez and Andrew Saalfrank. (AP Photo/File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - This combination of 2024 file photo shows baseball players, from left, Jay Groome, Michael Kelly, Jose Rodríguez and Andrew Saalfrank. (AP Photo/File)
By MARK ANDERSON – Associated Press
23 minutes ago

Major League Baseball's one-year suspensions for betting on the sport ended for four players Thursday — San Diego starter Jay Groome, Athletics relief pitcher Michael Kelly, Philadelphia infielder José Rodríguez and Arizona reliever Andrew Saalfrank.

The A's announced they reinstated Kelly along with left-hander T.J. McFarland, who was on the injured list. They optioned right-handers Elvis Alvarado and Justin Sterner to Triple-A Las Vegas to make room on their big league roster.

Saalfrank was optioned to the Diamondbacks' rookie-level Arizona Complex League.

The Padres have not announced their plans for Groome, but the Athletic reported he was not offered a contract, making him a free agent.

The Phillies have not announced their intentions regarding Rodríguez.

Kelly was suspended for betting on baseball while in the minor leagues, and the other three minor leaguers were penalized for betting on big league games. Each player wagered less than $1,000. Saalfrank and Rodríguez played previously in the majors.

The players violated Major League Rule 21, which is posted in every clubhouse. They were handed mandatory one-year suspensions for betting on games in which they did not participate. If they had bet on any games they attended in person — even if they didn't play — they would have been banned for life.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

FILE - Oakland Athletics' Michael Kelly throws during a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Andrew Saalfrank throws against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning in Game 3 of the baseball World Series Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, FIle)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - San Diego Padres starting pitcher Jay Groome throws against the Milwaukee Brewers during the second inning of a spring training baseball game Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Chicago White Sox second baseman Jose Rodriguez throws out Texas Rangers' Jonah Heim at first base during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks at the SBJ CAA World Congress of Sport, April 22, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)

Credit: AP

Trump's support of Rose among the voices Manfred listened to in ruling MLB ban ended with death

Marchán leads Harper-less Phillies over Braves 5-4 in doubleheader opener for 23rd win in 29 games

Trout returns to Angels' lineup in a new spot and has a hit in win over Guardians

The Latest

This image taken from video shows flight controllers at ispace Mission Control in Tokyo awaiting confirmation of their private lunar lander touching down on the moon Friday, June 6, 2025. (ispace via AP)

Credit: AP

Private lunar lander from Japan falls silent while attempting a moon touchdown

6m ago

In the Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial, an ex-girlfriend testifies about abuse and control

6m ago

US hits International Criminal Court judges with sanctions over investigation into Israel

7m ago

Featured

Banks County 0 mile sign is displayed on Old Federal Road, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Carnesville. The boundary between Banks and Franklin mysteriously moved to the east, allowing the Banks sheriff to claim he lives in the county and keep his job as the top lawman. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Who tinkered with a Georgia county border? Line moved behind a powerful sheriff’s house.

Borders don't usually move without any votes or laws, but that's what happened in rural northeast Georgia when a county line shifted around the house of a sheriff.

Westside neighborhoods push back against Georgia Power substation

Residents say the plan to place a substation in historic Vine City is case of environmental injustice.

Presenting the 2024-25 AJC high school athletes of the year

Here are the top athletes in 27 GHSA sports whose performances during the past year led to individual glory and team success.