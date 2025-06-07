MLB executive Bryan Seeley named College Sports Commission CEO after NCAA settlement approval

The newly formed agency in charge of policing rules in the remade college sports system picked Major League Baseball executive Bryan Seeley as its new CEO.

The College Sports Commission announced Seeley as its new leader Friday, shortly after U.S. Judge Claudia Wilken granted final approval of the $2.8 billion House v. NCAA settlement.

The settlement allows schools to directly pay players for using their name, image and likeness in endorsement deals. It also allows players to receive NIL payments from third parties.