MLB executive Bryan Seeley named College Sports Commission CEO after NCAA settlement approval

Bryan Seeley has been named the inaugural CEO of the recently established College Sports Commission
FILE - Bryan Seeley, a Major League Baseball senior vice president, testifies on a bill that would legalize sports betting in Kansas during a legislative committee hearing, March 13, 2018, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. (AP Photo/Mitchell Willetts, File)

FILE - Bryan Seeley, a Major League Baseball senior vice president, testifies on a bill that would legalize sports betting in Kansas during a legislative committee hearing, March 13, 2018, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. (AP Photo/Mitchell Willetts, File)
By The Associated Press
39 minutes ago

The newly formed agency in charge of policing rules in the remade college sports system picked Major League Baseball executive Bryan Seeley as its new CEO.

The College Sports Commission announced Seeley as its new leader Friday, shortly after U.S. Judge Claudia Wilken granted final approval of the $2.8 billion House v. NCAA settlement.

The settlement allows schools to directly pay players for using their name, image and likeness in endorsement deals. It also allows players to receive NIL payments from third parties.

The new commission will be in charge of making sure schools adhere to the rules, which call for a $20.5 million cap on all payments. It is also setting up a clearinghouse to evaluate third-party deals worth $600 or more.

“I look forward to implementing a system that prioritizes fairness, integrity, and opportunity, while preserving the values that make college sports unique,” Seeley said in a statement announcing his appointment. “I am energized by the work ahead and excited to begin building out our team.”

As executive vice president of legal and operations, Seeley oversaw MLB investigations, compliance, state government relations, sports betting and other areas. He played a key role in MLB's sign-stealing investigation into the Houston Astros in 2020.

The CSC will begin operation on July 1 when the settlement officially takes effect.

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

